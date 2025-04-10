UAE’s first woman chess grandmaster Rouda Essa Alserkal to rub shoulders with world's best in Norway

Emirati teenager Rouda Essa Alserkal, the UAE's first woman chess grandmaster, has received an invitation to participate in the Norway Chess Open - one of the most prestigious tournaments in the calendar. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/emirati-girl-becomes-international-chess-champion-after-tournament-win-in-albania-1.726133" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/emirati-girl-becomes-international-chess-champion-after-tournament-win-in-albania-1.726133">Rouda</a>, 15, will represent the UAE in the competition which will see participation from 31 countries. The Norway Chess Open will be held from May 26 to June 1 at the IMI Forum in Stavanger, attracting both grandmasters and up-and-coming chess players. Speaking about the invitation to Rouda, Kjell Madland, managing director of Norway Chess, said: "I congratulate Rouda on the remarkable feat of becoming the first woman chess grandmaster from the UAE and she stands tall as an inspiration for women in this region to achieve. "The Norway Chess Open provides a great opportunity for grandmasters and chess players to hone their skills and gain competitive exposure. We hope to find and encourage many future chess stars from the Middle East to play in the Norway Chess Open." Madland highlighted the importance of growing chess as a competitive sport in the Middle East and expressed interest in making <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/chess-making-rapid-moves-in-uae-1.445133" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/chess-making-rapid-moves-in-uae-1.445133">more inroads in the UAE</a>. "We are exploring the possibility of hosting Norway Chess tournament in the Middle East and potential partners are welcome to connect with us. We are also working to broadcast Norway Chess live to the fans in the Middle East," he said. Expressing her excitement after receiving the invitation, Rouda said: "I am looking forward to the competition as I know Norway Chess is the strongest grooming ground for future chess superstars. When I first heard that I am getting invited for the Norway Chess Open, I could not believe it and I was so thrilled, I told my coach immediately - that I need to start preparing. This is the most prestigious tournament in the world and I am sure this experience will help me improve my game further. "I am also greatly looking forward to meet Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, also some of the Indian players like the new world champion Gukesh who will be participating." The Norway Chess Open will feature double rounds on May 29-30. The grandmaster group, which Rouda has been invited to, will have nine rounds, opportunity for title norms and a prize fund of €13,000. The Norway Chess Open will be held simultaneously along with the marquee Norway Chess 2025, which will see a star-studded line-up featuring world No 1 Carlsen (Norway), Nakamura (USA), Gukesh D (India), Fabiano Caruana (USA), Arjun Erigaisi (India), and Wei Yi (China) among the men. The Norway Chess Women will feature Ju Wenjun (China), Lei Tingjie (China), Humpy Koneru (India), Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine), Vaishali Rameshbabu (India), and Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Spain).