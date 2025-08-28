Meet the Emirati women shaping Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

With the construction of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi under way at Saadiyat Island Cultural District, the team behind the scenes is busy shaping what will become one of the region’s most significant cultural institutions.

Several Emirati women are playing a central role in the process. From ensuring the structural integrity of the museum to safeguarding its collection and devising cultural programmes, their contributions are in focus this week as the UAE marks Emirati Women’s Day.

“Being an Emirati woman working on such a unique project, I think the least I can say is that I am very proud and thankful for all opportunities given to us to showcase our talent and ambition to the world,” says Laila Ahmed Al Rais, design and development manager at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

An architect by training, Al Rais oversees complex design packages on site, ensuring the construction matches official drawings and specifications.

It is painstaking work, she says, given the intricacies of the architecture, with its massive structures and seven facade systems, but worth it, because “at the end of day, it will eventually lead to a spectacular, iconic piece of architecture that will add to Abu Dhabi skyline”.

Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry – who is also behind the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain – the UAE site is set to be the latest and largest outpost of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation, which runs four international museums.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry. Victor Besa / The National

Set to be completed later this year, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will cover 30,000 square metres. It will stand 88 metres tall and feature several cone-shaped structures, each of which will be a space for both commissions and acquisitions. The museum will be among several other landmark cultural institutions in Saadiyat Cultural District, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum and Zayed National Museum.

“The building is unique in its architecture,” Al Rais says. “There is no space, not even a single line, like another structure.

“Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has cones that will be used as external exhibition areas. All those internal and external galleries are totally different in geometry, size and altitude, which makes each exhibition space unique for both art curators and visitors.

“For me, managing the design of each gallery space and making it work [within its context] is a challenge in itself. However, the unique and flexible design of each gallery will host different curators to showcase their art in a very adaptive working environment.

“I think visitors to Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will enjoy the building's architecture, the art exhibits and the landscape all together,” Al Rais adds. “The visitor experience will be unforgettable and full of wonderful memories.”

The structure is projected to be completed later this year. Victor Besa / The National

While Al Rais focuses on the complexities of the structure itself, Wadeema Al Hammadi is responsible for the work that will fill its galleries. An associate registrar, she says her role centres on safeguarding the collection and ensuring its long-term care.

“My journey began as both an art teacher and practising artist, which gave me a strong appreciation for how art should be cared for and shared,” Al Hammadi says. “Over time, I was drawn to the registrar role because it focuses on the responsibility of protecting artworks and ensuring their proper documentation. Becoming an associate registrar at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has allowed me to combine that passion with the rigour and precision required to safeguard a collection of this scale.”

Al Hammadi’s work involves managing the movement, documentation and storage of artworks, from detailed condition reporting to co-ordinating logistics. “Much of our work is behind the scenes,” she says. “Yet, it is fundamental to the success of any exhibition.”

As the museum prepares for its opening, the team is applying the highest standards of preventive conservation and documentation.

“This includes ensuring climate-controlled storage, detailed condition checks and accurate digital records for every work,” Al Hammadi says. “As registrars, we act as guardians of the collection and every decision we take now is with the future in mind, so that the artworks are preserved, accessible and exhibition-ready when Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens.”

Building the museum and decking its galleries is one thing, but as integral is connecting audiences with the art. That’s where Khawla Ali Al Marzooqi, public engagement programmes specialist, comes in.

“I’m passionate about storytelling,” she says. “I explore this within my practice as a painter, and I was eager to take the opportunity to share other artists’ stories with our community. It has been highly rewarding to see how people connect with art and have a hunger for it.”

As an Emirati woman, she believes her perspective helps bridge cultures. “I bring a deep understanding of our nuances, traditions and community rhythms,” she says. “This helps me bridge local and international art communities. This balance helps ensure the programmes feel authentic and rooted in place, but still innovative and globally relevant.”

Each of the cone-shaped gallery spaces will display the museum's commissions and acquisitions. Photo: Gehry Partners

Some of her proudest moments have come from collaborating with other young Emiratis. “Seeing the passion and excitement my community has for art is refreshing and pushes me to work harder to create better community initiatives to give back,” she says. “This passion echoes back into Guggenheim Abu Dhabi with my fellow Emirati women colleagues who are my main pillars of support.”

Al Marzooqi says that as Emirati women step into more leadership roles, their impact on the cultural sector will deepen. “We are storytellers and bridge-builders, preserving heritage while experimenting with new mediums and ideas,” she says. “I see our role continuing to grow, especially in shaping narratives about the Gulf that are led by us, not defined for us.”

The mission, Al Marzooqi adds, is to create spaces that are “inclusive, daring and rooted in authenticity”.

It is a sentiment shared by her colleagues, who see their work as both a professional responsibility as well as a national duty.

As Al Rais puts it: “I would like to express my gratitude to the UAE government and more specifically to Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, for her continuous support and faith in us. We would not be here acting in these important roles without her efforts towards women empowerment.”

