Construction of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island is at an advanced stage. Victor Besa / The National
Construction of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island is at an advanced stage. Victor Besa / The National

Culture

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi rising to form on Saadiyat Cultural District

Museum is on track for 2025 opening

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

September 02, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit