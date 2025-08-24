Emirati photographer’s Zayed National Museum series earns Sheikh Abdullah’s praise

An Emirati photographer’s striking series of images capturing theZayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi has caught the attention of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdulla has shared Khalid Al Hammadi photos on X, praising him for his vision. The highly-anticipated Zayed National Museum, already an Abu Dhabi landmark thanks to its unique architecture, is set to open in December.

"That moment was very special and it’s not his first time, he is always supporting and encouraging me to be the best," Al Hammadi, who is from Abu Dhabi, tells The National. "We are lucky to have such leaders, may Allah bless them all."

Featuring more than a dozen images, the photo series captures Zayed National Museum from several vantage points and at various times of the day. It took Al Hammadi months to put together, having starting in December.

"Whenever I had the chance, I would go there, scout the place and take some shots," he says, adding that he took some of the photos as recent as earlier this month. "I wanted the right angle, timing and frame."

One notable shot frames a crescent moon between the towering steel structures shaped like feathers and inspired by the UAE's tradition of falconry.

The moon is framed by the towering steel structures of the Zayed National Museum. Photo: Khalid Al Hammadi

"The moon shot was quite challenging as aligning that phase of the moon with the museum was tricky," he explains. "I had to park on the main road because no alternative angle was possible. What I liked most was how the moon phase facing upwards harmonised beautifully with the steel structure facing downward."

A personal favourite of Al Hammadi's is a distant shot of the museum with a wild Arabian red fox in the foreground.

A wild Arabian red fox is captured along with the museum. Photo: Khalid Al Hammadi

"The area from which I planned to shoot was closed for construction, so I couldn't go any further. It’s one of my favourites, because I went there several times and then managed to capture the few shots with the fox."

Some photos required special permits, such as the one with sea and the museum faded on the horizon, he adds.

This shot of the Abu Dhabi waters and the museum on the horizon required special permits to shoot. Photo: Khalid Al Hammadi

While he uses editing software, "to remove some undesirable elements such as cranes and distractions", his striking photos are a result of a lot of patience and seeking the right moment, says Al Hammadi.

"That’s the path I always follow. Of course, it takes time and effort to reach the most desirable shot, but that’s the joy of photographing natural elements alongside static architecture," he says. "The authenticity, the challenges, the failures and the eventual satisfied result, these are what make the journey fun and memorable."

For this series, Al Hammadi used a Canon R5 and various zoom lenses, some up to 500mm. He chose the Zayed National Museum because it's one of his favourite structures and also because he wanted to create a buzz ahead of its opening.

The museum at dusk. Photo: Khalid Al Hammadi

"If you check people’s replies on my post, you’ll notice that we all can’t wait to witness the opening ceremony and take a closer look at this national museum. It will showcase our traditions, our history, and tell our story as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan wanted it to be told."

Named after the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the museum was established to preserve local culture and heritage. It will tell the story of the UAE in full, over a timeline spanning 300,000 years.

Besides Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Al Hammadi's photos have been shared widely on social media. On Instagram alone, the post has received more than 20,000 likes.

A stray cat in the foreground as the museum looms behind. Photo: Khalid Al Hammadi

This is not the first time his work has received wide praise. Besides Instagram, where he has more than 67,000 followers, his photos of UAE landmarks have featured locally as well as internationally several times in the past.

The UAE as a whole is a heaven for anyone interested in buildings and cityscapes, with so many amazing landmarks, he says.

"My work on Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has a special place in my heart due to the countless adventures and stories behind each shot, which gained recognition both locally and internationally and by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah," he says.

"Also, my mangrove photos from Reem Island and the shot of a man standing above the clouds were published by National Geographic global, one of the sweetest moments of my journey."

Emirati photographer Khalid Al Hammadi is known for highlighting UAE landmarks through his work. Photo: Khalid Al Hammadi

Al Hammadi started taking photos in 2013 and began shooting more professionally in 2015.

"Since then, I’ve worked to improve my vision and skills every year," he says. "I don’t post frequently, but I share only what I truly like, not just what keeps me active online. Along the way, people started noticing my work, and many major platforms have published it over the years.

"All the hard work truly paid off when I saw my work exceed even my own expectations," he adds.

