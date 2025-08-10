Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is known for its striking white marble domes. Victor Besa / The National
Lifestyle

Travel

UAE attractions lead TripAdvisor’s list of best places to visit in the Middle East

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque claimed the top spot in the region

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

August 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE has topped TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards, with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi ranked as the No 1 attraction in the Middle East and eighth in the world.

Known for its striking white marble domes, intricate floral mosaics and reflective pools, the mosque welcomes millions of visitors each year. Guided tours offer insight into Islamic architecture and traditions, making it both a cultural and architectural highlight of the capital.

Dubai also dominated the list with a range of attractions. Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, remains a major draw with its observation decks offering panoramic views of the emirate and beyond. Nearby, Dubai Mall combines retail with entertainment, housing an Olympic-sized ice rink, a large aquarium and an underwater zoo. The adjacent Dubai Fountain – although currently closed for renovation – is known for putting on daily choreographed water shows set to music, drawing large crowds in the evenings.

Aquaventure Waterpark, located at Atlantis, The Palm, earned recognition for its record-breaking water slides, lazy river and interactive dolphin experiences. Aura Skypool, billed as the world’s highest 360º infinity pool, gives visitors an elevated view of Dubai’s skyline.

Other Dubai favourites on the list include the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab, one of the most photographed hotels in the world; Miracle Garden, with its themed floral displays and sculptures; and Global Village, a seasonal destination featuring pavilions from countries around the world.

In Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World’s high-speed rides, including the Formula Rossa roller coaster, secured it a place among the region’s best.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews over a 12-month period, highlighting attractions that consistently deliver positive visitor experiences.

In January, Dubai was the only Middle Eastern city to make TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best Destinations list for 2025, placing third globally behind London and Bali.

TripAdvisor described Dubai as a place that “mixes modern culture with history”, from shopping and entertainment to exploring souqs along Dubai Creek. The emirate also ranked seventh in both the Best Destinations for Solo Travellers and the Top Destinations of the Last 25 Years categories.

