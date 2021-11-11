First look at Aura Skypool: the world's highest 360º infinity pool opening in Dubai

This new spot unveiling in Palm Jumeirah from November 15 has incredible views in every direction

Sophie Prideaux
Nov 11, 2021

In a city filled with towering skyscrapers, there’s no shortage of impressive views in Dubai. But it’s rare to find somewhere that offers such incredible perspectives as the new 360º Aura Skypool.

Stepping out of the lift on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower, it’s hard to know where to look first. To the right is Dubai Marina, JBR and Bluewaters Island, where Ain Dubai stands tall as the sun sets next to it. To the left, the Downtown Skyline sparkles in the distance, with Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa stood perfectly in line.

The pool deck to the back of Aura looks straight down the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, allowing you to take in the island's impressive details from above.

At sunset, each of these views sparkles in a different glow. A sliver of turquoise infinity pool stretches around the entire structure.

Guests will need to choose their deck area when they book. And while each comes with a different price point, starting from Dh170 for standard sun loungers in the Orange Zone, Dh200 in the Green Zone, which is closer to the pool, and stretching up to Dh275 for a VIP island bed, there really is no bad seat in the house.

There are three ticketing time slots available, offering a laid-back morning by the pool, an afternoon sunset session, or a full day of enjoying the views. For full day passes, prices start from Dh370 for the Orange Zone, Dh450 for Green and Dh600 for a VIP island bed.

At the centre of Aura is an indoor lounge and bar space, with a menu curated by head chef Craig Best. Here, you can relax as the sun goes down, and enjoy chilled music courtesy of the resident DJ.

Aura SkyPool will open its doors on Monday, November 15. Booking is required. For more information and reservation, visit auraskypool.com

