Zayed National Museum: Exclusive look at the architecture and galleries of upcoming museum

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/15/sheikh-khaled-reviews-progress-on-saadiyat-cultural-district/" target="_blank">Zayed National Museum</a> is where the history of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/29/national-day-2024-when-holiday/" target="_blank">United Arab Emirates </a>will be told in full, in a story that spans 300,000 years. Named after the country’s Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/the-most-precious-of-things-sheikh-zayed-and-the-road-to-the-union-1.1118729" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan</a>, the museum was founded on the basis of preserving local culture and heritage. This mission is evident even in the exterior, which was designed by UK architecture firm Foster+Partners. Though still under construction, its five lightweight steel structures are a towering sight on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/partner-content/2024/05/22/saadiyat-cultural-district-abu-dhabi-a-living-legacy-of-our-founding-father/" target="_blank">Saadiyat Cultural District</a>, making the museum a landmark in Abu Dhabi well before its completion next year. The structures were inspired by the country’s tradition of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/16/abu-dhabis-falconry-season-to-take-flight-on-october-20/" target="_blank">falconry</a> and are each shaped as a feather. “The structures were designed following in-depth studies on the wings of a falcon, a form that has evolved naturally over several millennia to enable these majestic birds to glide over great distances with minimal effort,” Mouza Al Qemzi, head of the museum’s design and development unit, tells <i>The National.</i> This design inspiration is not merely an aesthetic one, but serve an important function, drawing from the science of flight as well as a unique local architectural element. The sculptures have been made aerodynamically to act as solar thermal towers, filtering cool air within the museum’s spaces, much like the barjeel wind towers. The museum will be cooled even further by a steady flow of fresh air drawn through underground pipes. In that way, it is a unique amalgamation of traditional techniques and cutting-edge design. “The influence of the culture and practices of the people of the United Arab Emirates are present throughout the design,” Al Qemzi says. “Zayed National Museum combines ancient sustainability techniques with modern technologies to respond to the climate of the UAE.” The museum itself is housed within a mound, which echoes the topography of the UAE. This platform is walkable and leads up to the base of the five steel structures. The museum will also feature a lush 400-metre-long garden that stretches from the coastline right up to the structure’s entrance. The garden is named Al Masar, which is Arabic for path or course. The garden will feature a working<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/timeframe-back-in-the-falaj-of-al-ain-1.664976" target="_blank"> falaj system</a> with open channels used as part of the drainage system that captures excess water from rain and irrigation, redistributing it to the plants. “This is a really beautiful part of the journey through the museum,” Al Qezmi says. “It is considered an outdoor gallery because it tells the story of Sheikh Zayed through the landscapes that inspired him, featuring native plants in three zones: desert, oasis and urban.” The zones will feature interactive elements that will allow visitors to experience and learn more about these different ecosystems. The garden, Al Qezmi says, will also exhibit sculptures and be the site of live performances and cultural events once it opens. While Al Masar Garden will offer insights into the country’s landscapes, the six permanent galleries within the museum will explore the human history, languages, and culture of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/09/30/louvre-abu-dhabi-asks-what-artefacts-found-in-the-uae-say-about-the-countrys-history/" target="_blank">UAE from pre-history</a> to the present. The galleries will be segmented across two floors. There will also be a temporary gallery. The galleries will collectively emphasise the shared history, Islamic values, culture and heritage of the seven emirates. Sheikh Zayed’s life and vision are the backbone of the museum’s curatorial philosophy. “Sheikh Zayed was fascinated by the untold stories of the people who have inhabited this land over the past 300,000 years,” says Moaza Matar, acting director of the curatorial and collection management department. “Throughout his life, he maintained an interest in uncovering the history of the land and the people who had previously walked on the same sands, fished in the same seas and looked up at the same stars. He also took decisive steps to ensure that the country’s cultural heritage was preserved for the benefit of future generations.” The Our Beginning gallery is dedicated entirely to the country’s founding father. The gallery will feature objects and visuals that tell the story of Sheikh Zayed while underscoring his efforts to preserve the history and heritage of the people of the UAE. Through Our Nature, meanwhile, will feature large dioramas and immersive installations that explore the country’s landscapes and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/04/back-from-the-brink-how-the-uae-is-working-to-repopulate-endangered-wildlife/" target="_blank">wildlife</a>. To Our Ancestors will delve into the ancient past and early trade with other societies in the Gulf region. The gallery will include major archeological finds from the Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Ages. The development of the Arabic language and the spread of Islam, as well as the impact of new technologies and knowledge, will be explored in the Through Our Connections<b> </b>gallery. By Our Coasts will examine the development of coastal settlements through pearling, fishing and trading. The gallery will show their role “not only as catalysts for commercial and cultural exchange but also in informing Emirati identity,” Matar says. Finally, To Our Roots will showcase the traditions, customs and social practices in the inland areas of the UAE. “Every object in our collection tells a unique story,” Matar says, adding that as the museum’s vast collection spans a time frame of thousands of years, it is perhaps difficult to pinpoint highlights. Yet, the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/15/zayed-national-museum-magan-boat/" target="_blank"> Magan Boat</a>, she says, is “a special example.” The 18-metre-long reproduction of the ancient vessel will be displayed in the museum’s atrium. It was created as part of a collaborative initiative between Zayed National Museum, Zayed University and New York University Abu Dhabi. “The vessel was built with raw materials described on an ancient clay tablet and using techniques dating back to 2100 BCE,” Matar says. The boat recently sailed 50 nautical miles (92.6km) in the Arabian Gulf as part of tests that shed light on the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and Bronze Age trade. “The Magan Boat is an excellent example of Abu Dhabi’s educational institutions coming together to deepen our knowledge of the past and bring history to life for everyone to learn from and enjoy,” Matar says. “It will be a very exciting moment when our visitors to the museum get to see the vessel in real life within the galleries of Zayed National Museum.” Of the many artefacts that will be exhibited at the Zayed National Museum, one particularly important collection of works will be presented in the Through Our Connections gallery. Five folios from the famous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/11/12/qurans-and-calligraphy-at-sharjah-exhibition-reveal-evolution-of-the-arabic-script/" target="_blank">Blue Quran</a> will be displayed as an important example of Islamic calligraphy. Dating to between the 9th and 10th centuries, the manuscript is renowned for its indigo pages and gold Kufic calligraphy. The copy of the Quran originally comprised some 600 pages, of which 100 exist today. In November, researchers at the Zayed National Museum revealed that they had discovered text concealed underneath a decorative layer of gold leaf on one of the five pages in the museum’s collection. The text, verses from Surah al Nisa’, was discovered using multispectral imaging techniques. Another highlight of the museum’s collection is one of the world’s oldest natural pearls, called the Abu Dhabi Pearl. “This pearl was discovered through archaeological excavations on Marawah Island,” Matar says, adding that the discovery has significant implications to our understanding of the region’s history. “We know that pearling has been a major driver of the economy for the last 500 years, but this discovery demonstrates that the history of this land expands far deeper than previously thought, with people successfully locating, diving for, collecting and trading pearls in the Gulf as far back as 8,000 years ago.”