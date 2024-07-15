No metal, no glue – just reeds and rope. UAE teams keep old building techniques afloat. Photo: Emily Harris / Zayed National Museum
No metal, no glue – just reeds and rope. UAE teams keep old building techniques afloat. Photo: Emily Harris / Zayed National Museum

The National

Culture

Ballast from the past: Zayed National Museum rebuilds ancient ship after 4,000 years

Restoration of Bronze Age Magan boat looks back at Gulf’s maritime past while pointing to landmark's future

author image
Saeed Saeed
Abu Dhabi

15 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Ballast from the past: Ancient ship sails again after 4,000 years

The best gaming lounges and cafes in the UAE

Celebrity highlights over three-day Ambani wedding celebrations

The Burdened star: Painful Yemeni drama reflects realities of war

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit