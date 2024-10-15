Sheikh Khaled given first glimpse inside Zayed National Museum

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/09/abu-dhabi-launches-agriculture-centre-to-boost-food-and-water-security/" target="_blank">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a> has reviewed the progress of the final stages of construction of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/partner-content/2024/05/22/saadiyat-cultural-district-partners-with-worlds-biggest-influencers/" target="_blank">Saadiyat Cultural District</a>. During a tour on Monday, the Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> said that the area, which will house major museums and cultural institutions, reflects the UAE's commitment to documenting the nation's rich history and fostering dialogue between global cultures and civilisations. It will also sustain the cultural legacy established by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and instill the values of cultural dialogue in present and future generations, he added. The Saadiyat Cultural District, which includes Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, is 83 per cent finished and is set to open its doors by the end of next year. Sheikh Khaled toured the Zayed National Museum, which is dedicated to celebrating the country's rich history and culture. The museum's design is shaped to resemble falcon feathers. The central atrium is finished, while interior designs are in the final stages of completion. He also met the Emirati and engineering teams behind the district’s cultural projects and was briefed on the advanced methods used, particularly for the Natural History Museum, where visitors will journey through 13.8 billion years of the universe and humanity. Sheikh Khaled also reviewed the galleries, which will offer an insight into key moments in natural history and the story of the planet. He reviewed the progress of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, a 17,000-square-metre facility where art meets technology. The immersive digital arts space will stimulate creativity through evolving installations inspired by the environment.