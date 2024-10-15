Sheikh Khaled reviews the development of Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled reviews the development of Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

News

UAE

Sheikh Khaled given first glimpse inside Zayed National Museum

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi toured much-anticipated projects taking shape at Saadiyat Cultural District

The National
Abu Dhabi

October 15, 2024