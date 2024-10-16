Abu Dhabi's falconry season to take flight on October 20

Abu Dhabi’s environment body has announced the start of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2023/09/08/emirati-sisters-tell-of-pride-as-falconry-business-flies-high/" target="_blank">falconry</a> season and laid out the rules that hunters must follow. The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/01/uae-plants-850000-mangroves-along-abu-dhabis-coastlines/" target="_blank">EAD</a>), which oversees the regulation of hunting in the emirate, said this year's season will run from October 20 to January 20, with regulations in place to protect wildlife, safeguard the environment and support the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/uae-establishes-falconry-governing-body-to-promote-and-regulate-events-1.1234657" target="_blank">ancient art of falconry</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/falconry-in-abu-dhabi-s-al-dhafra-desert-in-pictures-1.1187772" target="_blank">Falconers</a> must apply for a licence through the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System, known as Tamm. Applicants must be UAE citizens, be at least 18 years old, and any falcons used must be registered with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Traditional land hunting is restricted to open areas of the Abu Dhabi emirate and is limited to falconry only, the EAD told <i>The National</i>. It must be done at least 2km from main and secondary roads, prohibited and private places, nature reserves, protected areas, forests, residential areas, and oil and military centres. Hunting is permitted between sunrise and sunset and falconers with a licence are only allowed to hunt captive bred Houbara bustards. It is prohibited to hunt other wild animals, birds and reptiles, and cause a disturbance to them, the EAD said. The rules also prohibit driving vehicles on vegetation and causing damage and the transfer of hunting licences to another person. The licence must be carried while hunting and presented to the authority, if requested. The environment must be kept clean and littering is not allowed. The EAD said there was a great demand for falconry licences, with the agency regulating hunting since the 2021-2022 season. It has issued more than 9,300 falconry licences. Falconry is an ancient sport and has been practised in the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula for thousands of years. Falcons were once essential for the survival of Bedouins in harsh desert conditions. While the basics are the same – a bird trained to hunt prey – the sport has transformed over the past few decades. Captive breeding and hawk passports are now central to the world of falconry, helping to bring the birds of prey back from the brink of extinction. Falcons registered in the UAE are bred and raised in captivity. Efforts have also been made to protect the houbara. In 2006, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation started a captive breeding programme that has seen tens of thousands of birds reintroduced in the wild. Falcons are highly revered in the UAE. Enthusiasts from around the world visit the annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/31/adihex-2024-festival-to-celebrate-uae-heritage-culture-and-conservation-begins/" target="_blank">Adihex event</a> in Abu Dhabi where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/08/02/abu-dhabi-falcon-competition-to-find-the-most-beautiful-bird/" target="_blank">falcon beauty contests</a> and auctions are held. Last year, a prized falcon <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2023/09/08/prized-falcon-sells-for-dh600000-on-final-day-of-adihex/" target="_blank">sold for Dh600,000 ($163,380)</a> at the festival. The year before, one bidder <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/10/03/rare-falcon-sells-for-dh1m-at-abu-dhabi-hunting-exhibition/" target="_blank">spent Dh1.01 million</a> on a Pure Gyr American ultra-white falcon. The UAE has led global efforts to protect and preserve falconry. In 2022, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/04/18/from-falconry-to-sadu-the-uae-has-12-traditions-on-unescos-intangible-heritage-lists/" target="_blank">falconry’s inclusion</a> on Unesco’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was extended to include six more countries. The UAE led the efforts of 24 countries to expand the list, which now includes Croatia, Ireland, Poland, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Kyrgyzstan.