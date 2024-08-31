Adihex 2024: Festival to celebrate UAE heritage, culture and conservation begins

All roads lead to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> this weekend for the annual celebration of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE’s</a> rich cultural heritage. Thousands are expected to attend the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2023/09/04/adihex-shows-the-importance-of-conservation-in-uae-hunting-traditions/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition</a> to see camel and falcon auctions as well as explore desert life. The nine-day event started on Saturday at Abu Dhabi’s National Exhibition Centre and offers an array of events showcasing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/10/21/inside-the-multimillion-dollar-world-of-high-end-falcon-training/" target="_blank">falconry</a>, hunting, equestrian sport, fishing, environmental preservation and culture. Saeed Almazroui, 35, from Liwa Oasis in Abu Dhabi said he enjoys the event every year, and has had a keen interest in desert life since he was a child. "Every since I was 4, my father used to take me hunting with him. I come here every year for the falcons and weapons,” said the government worker. “This exhibition is really important to me, all my hobbies are in one place here, like falconry, hunting and horse riding.” The 21st Adihex will feature thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors, state news agency Wam reported. A falcon beauty contest, Arabian Saluki beauty contest and the most beautiful falcon hood and perch will feature. Auctions of camels and top falcon breeds are also among the highlights of Adihex. In 2023, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2023/09/08/prized-falcon-sells-for-dh600000-on-final-day-of-adihex/" target="_blank">prized falcon fetched</a> Dh600,000 ($163,380) at an auction held on the final day of the festival. The year before, one bidder spent Dh1.01 million for a Pure Gyr American ultra-white falcon. A dog agility contest and the individual and all-breed international dog show are also on the agenda. The staging of Adihex has traditionally meant that summer is on the wane and the camping season is near. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore a variety of exhibitions, workshops and listen to talks. The "gymkhana for People of Determination" will provide a platform for people with special needs to showcase their skills in a supportive environment. <i>Adihex runs from August 31 to September 8 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.</i>