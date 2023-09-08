Prized falcon sells for Dh600,000 on final day of Adihex

A prized falcon fetched Dh600,000 ($163,380) at an auction held on the final day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

Dozens of pedigree birds of prey have been on sale throughout the week at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, with the event ending on Friday at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Breeders and merchants have winged their way to the cultural event in the hope of earning big sales.

The Dh600,000 falcon sale topped the bill at the final auction of Adihex 2023, becoming the latest bird to go for an impressive sum.

At Adihex last year, one bidder spent a record Dh1.01 million for a Pure Gyr American ultra-white falcon.

On Thursday, 25 of the UAE's finest racing camel prospects were sold for a total of Dh1.2 million at another auction at Adihex.

People flocked to the capital from all across the region to place their bids for the cream of the camel competition.

Auctions of young male and female camels – as well as top falcon breeds – are among the highlights of the annual Adihex event.

The top camel this year was sold for Dh120,000, a fee the new owner will aim to surpass with wins on the track during camel racing season.

More than 1,200 exhibitors from 65 countries converged on Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre for the 20th Adihex.

The cultural extravaganza celebrates Emirati heritage, paying tribute to a love of ancient hunting sports dating back centuries.