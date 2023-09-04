President Sheikh Mohamed tours Adihex

President Sheikh Mohamed visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on Monday.

It was the third day of the 20th Adihex, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Sheikh Mohamed took a tour of the exhibition, greeting a number of exhibitors who were taking part in the event, including Rashid Al Mansoori.

The President could be seen in pictures shaking hands with exhibitors and spending time observing the works on display that promote local culture and traditional craftsmanship.

This year's event runs until Friday and the theme is “Sustainability and Heritage, A Reborn Aspiration”.

Adihex is organised by the Emirates Falconers' Club and is the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

There are more than 1,220 exhibitors and brands representing 65 countries, including 640 local and international exhibitors and 580 global brands across 11 sectors of the exhibition.