Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits Adihex

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Saturday visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

It was the opening day of the 20th Adihex, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Sheikh Khaled praised the exhibition for its role in preserving Emirati heritage and ensuring the continued appeal of time-honoured customs linked to falconry and horsemanship, as well as instilling the values behind local traditions in the hearts of youth.

This year's event runs until September 8 and the theme is "Sustainability and Heritage, A Reborn Aspiration".

The Crown Prince also praised the organising committee for its regional and international efforts in promoting local culture and traditional craftsmanship, underscoring the uniqueness and authenticity of Emirati traditions and how they reinforce pride in national identity.

Adihex is organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club and is the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

There are more than 1,200 exhibitors and brands representing 65 countries, including 640 local and international exhibitors and 580 global brands across 11 sectors of the exhibition.