President Sheikh Mohamed receives Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohammed has welcomed Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al Sabah in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Ahmed, who is also Kuwait's Minister of Defence, was received at Al Shati Palace

Earlier, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Sheikh Ahmed at the Presidential Airport, where they exchanged cordial greetings.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Ahmad conveyed the greetings of his brother, Emir Sheikh Nawaf, and his good wishes for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Nawaf and for Kuwait.

They discussed the deep relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.