UAE plants 850,000 mangroves along Abu Dhabi's coastlines

More than 800,000 mangroves have been planted along Abu Dhabi's coastlines, environmental officials have said.

It comes as part of the initiative to plant 10 mangroves for each visitor who attended the Cop28 climate change summit last year.

Cop28, which was held between November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai, attracted more than 80,000 people from around the world for talks and conferences.

About 850,000 mangroves were planted in various locations, including Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve, Al Mirfa City and Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi, which will help absorb 170 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

“This initiative comes as a continuation of the efforts initiated by the emirate of Abu Dhabi to restore mangrove trees in the 1970s, under the guidance of the late Sheikh Zayed, which was an expression of his in-depth knowledge of the local environment and his foresight,” said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

“Mangroves are among the most productive coastal ecosystems in the world and are therefore very important because they provide a variety of environmental and economic services.

“Mangrove trees help mitigate the effects of climate change, absorbing greenhouse gases thanks to their ability to store and sequester carbon.”

Mangroves, Dr Al Dhaheri added, can also absorb up to four times more carbon than trees in the Amazon forest.

Read more Planting the seeds of change: How UAE rulers fuelled mangrove growth in the 90s

Studies conducted by the EAD also revealed the ability of mangrove trees in Abu Dhabi to store carbon at a rate of 0.5 tonnes per hectare per year, which is equivalent to 8,750 tonnes at the emirate level, and the energy consumption of 1,000 homes a year.

The UAE is home to more than a dozen areas of mangroves and the country plans to expand and develop their presence along its coastline.

Mangroves in Abu Dhabi support a wide range of biodiversity and help protect seagrass beds and coral reefs from sedimentation.

They also enhance water quality and support eco-tourism activities.

Conserving mangroves in the UAE – in pictures