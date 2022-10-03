Rare falcon sells for Dh1m at Abu Dhabi hunting exhibition

A rare falcon has been sold for a record Dh1.01 million ($272,257) at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

The Pure Gyr American ultra-white falcon became the most expensive bird auctioned in 19 years of Adihex, organisers said in a press release.

Some of the rarest and most exquisite breeds of falcons were displayed at this year’s exhibition, held from November 26 until Sunday.

The event provides breeders and merchants of captive-bred birds with the opportunity to sell directly to thousands of falconers.

The annual exhibition has become an important event in Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar, drawing 1.5 million visitors in the past two decades.

For many, the event embodies some of the foundations of Emirati culture, activities and heritage that have not only survived for thousands of years, but provided a means of survival.

Over the years, the event, organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, has drawn a lengthy list of participants, from record-breaking swordsmiths to camel whisperers.

Held under the theme of Sustainability and Heritage — A Reborn Aspiration, this year’s event featured 680 companies and brands from 44 countries and 319 exhibitors, as well as more than 20 local and international falconry clubs, associations and institutes.