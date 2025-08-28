Timeframe: Emirati Women’s Day at 10 – a decade of achievements

The first Emirati Women’s Day was celebrated 10 years ago on August 28. The date was chosen by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, to coincide with the anniversary of the General Women’s Union, which she established in 1975 to support and advance women’s development in the UAE.

At the time, Sheikha Fatima described the day as a chance to celebrate the “achievements and ambitions” of Emirati women across all areas, from government and business to culture and the home. It was also intended to underline the role women play in the country’s progress and to encourage their continued participation in building the nation.

The first celebration was relatively modest, honouring female military personnel and their sacrifices, roles and contributions. Since then, Emirati Women’s Day has evolved beyond recognition to emphasise women as equal partners in shaping the UAE’s future.

Each year carries a theme that highlights an aspect of women’s contributions. Past examples include Women and Innovation in 2016 to Women on the Course of Zayed in 2018.

This year’s theme, Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years, marks five decades of the General Women’s Union and its enduring legacy. It honours Emirati women’s achievements while underscoring the importance of community partnership in driving the country’s progress.

Beyond the annual themes, the impact of Emirati Women’s Day is reflected in the roles women now occupy. Women hold 50 per cent of the seats in the Federal National Council, and 26 per cent of ministerial positions. In education and technology, they make up 46 per cent of Stem graduates in the UAE and constitute half of the national workforce in the space sector. Emirati women represent 55 per cent of the UAE’s labour force.

They have played a central role in the space programme, with Sarah Al Amiri emerging as a key figure in the 2021 Mars Mission and now serving as Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, while Nora Al Matrooshi became the first Emirati and Arab female astronaut to graduate from Nasa training in 2024. Marwa Al Mamari became the UAE’s first Emirati woman aerospace engineer.

In July, Samira Al Ali became the first woman to achieve the rank of brigadier in the 69-year history of Dubai Police.