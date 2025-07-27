Trailblazing Dubai Police officer shares pride after being named first female brigadier

A long-serving Dubai Police officer has become the first woman to achieve the rank of brigadier in the 69-year history of Dubai Police.

Colonel Samira Abdullah Al Ali's appointment came under a round of promotions for senior officers, non-commissioned officers and personnel under the directive of Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Brigadier Al Ali was given the promotion after 31 years of service to Dubai Police.

She currently heads the insurance department at Dubai Police and has played a pivotal role in developing world-class insurance practices that support the organisation’s assets and operations.

“This promotion is a source of pride for every woman in Dubai Police and a testament to the organisation’s dedication to granting women equal opportunities to lead and serve their country,” she said.

“This rank carries great responsibility. I will do everything in my power to live up to the confidence placed in me and continue contributing meaningfully to our beloved nation and the institution I’m proud to be part of.”

Brigadier Al Ali joined Dubai Police in October 1994, following her graduation from the UAE University in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in insurance.

After an initial spell working in the private insurance industry, she enrolled in a women’s preparatory course at the Dubai Police Academy after responding to a newspaper recruitment advert.

Her role was alongside two other workers, but the office quickly evolved to become a specialised department with three major sections covering all insurance matters relating to Dubai Police assets.

Her growing leadership talents led her to become the first woman to work at the General Department of Transport and Rescue, and eventually take up a senior position in a department that had previously only employed men.

Pioneering role

The department she leads has since gone on to develop several innovations, including adding unmanned drones to insurance coverage, work injury insurance for volunteers and medical malpractice insurance for staff at Dubai Police Health Centre.

In 2022, Brigadier Al Ali, who has a son, was named Outstanding Female Employee (2022) in the Emirates Women Award by Dubai Quality Group.

“No other police agency in the UAE has a dedicated Insurance Department like ours,” she said. “We handle all types of insurance operations, constantly updating and monitoring policies to meet evolving needs.

“Discipline and commitment, which I learnt at Dubai Police, helped me balance my professional and personal life.

“I always remind my 22-member team, including three women, to believe in yourselves and trust in God. With faith and effort, everything is possible.”

