10 years of Emirati Women’s Day is a chance to honour our legacy and embrace our future

This year, the UAE celebrates two remarkable milestones: the 10th Emirati Women’s Day and 50 years since the founding of the General Women’s Union – a cornerstone in advancing women’s roles across our nation.

Fifty years ago, the idea of Emirati women becoming astronauts, ministers or innovators might have seemed unimaginable. Today, it is our reality. August 28 is more than a date on the calendar; it is a celebration of vision, determination and transformative progress.

The story of Emirati women is one of ambition, resilience and enduring contribution to the nation. These milestones celebrate past achievements but also send a clear message: Emirati women will continue to stand at the forefront of our nation’s story, as equal partners in every success.

Women have always been central to the UAE’s progress. As an Emirati woman, mother and diplomat, I understand the breadth of roles we carry and the responsibilities they entail.

Emirati Women’s Day is an opportunity to honour those who laid the foundation, most importantly the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed who carries forward the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, by championing gender equality and women’s empowerment. The inspirational guidance of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has nurtured a culture where Emirati daughters are encouraged not only to dream but to lead.

The past five decades have witnessed transformative change. Women now lead as the majority of Stem graduates, driving the UAE’s progress in science, technology, business, diplomacy and a wide range of key sectors. They are innovators, decision-makers and trailblazers, challenging outdated norms while inspiring others to dream boldly and act decisively.

Fifty years ago, the idea of Emirati women becoming astronauts, ministers or innovators might have seemed unimaginable. Today, it is our reality

This progress is especially evident in diplomacy, where understanding and dialogue are increasingly essential. Our female diplomats embody this mission.

This year alone, we witnessed many inspiring examples of Emirati women’s leadership; the publication of the autobiography of Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, titled When The Ground Shifts, reflects her pioneering leadership of Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the 21st century’s most remarkable international events. The election of Shaikha Al Nowais as secretary general of UN Tourism – the first woman to hold this position since its founding in 1975. And the appointment of Sana Suhail as Minister of Family in the newly established Ministry of Family, which underscores the UAE’s commitment to family as the cornerstone of societal strength, national values and the nation’s long-term development vision.

These achievements are just the beginning. I am privileged to lead a team largely composed of talented young Emirati women whose dedication and vision embody the future of our diplomacy. Emirati women across business, academia, science and government continue to break barriers and build on the foundations laid by pioneers before them.

Next month, as world leaders gather at the UN General Assembly, Emirati women will take a leading role in critical global dialogues – from tackling climate change and advancing peacebuilding to championing sustainable development. Their voices and vision are essential in shaping a prosperous and equitable future. They embody not only the aspirations of our nation but also the hopes of women worldwide striving for equality and respect.

These inspiring women have the steadfast support of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose leadership reinforces the UAE’s commitment to advancing women’s meaningful roles in diplomacy and governance.

As we look ahead, the path before us is clear. Emirati women have moved beyond reaching for the stars – they are charting the course by which our nation will continue to shine with inclusivity, innovation and opportunity. Backed by the unwavering commitment of our leadership, women will remain at the heart of our nation’s success, carrying the UAE’s story of progress onto the global stage.

