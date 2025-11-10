Where to watch National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The 54th National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

Celebrations are set to be held across the nation, from cultural events to concerts and spectacular parades, while malls will be decked out in National Day colours and themes, with discounts on offer to mark the occasion.

Skies across the Emirates will light up during the holiday with plenty of firework displays scheduled. Here is where to watch them.

Abu Dhabi

Yas Bay Waterfront

National Day fireworks over Yas Bay Waterfront in 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Two nights of firework displays will light up the Yas Island waterfront on December 2 and 3. Celebrations begin at 3pm on both days when visitors can watch cultural performances, take part in falconry activities and enjoy the Flag Garden where 54 flags will be displayed. They can also indulge in Emirati handicrafts, coffee portraits, henna, calligraphy and other immersive installations, while home-grown restaurants will serve everything from traditional bites to artisanal bakes. A classic cars exhibition will also be held.

Each day will culminate in a dazzling firework display at 9pm.

Entry is free but registration is encouraged on the Yas Bay website.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The hotel on the Abu Dhabi Corniche will be decked out for National Day. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

A firework display will light up the skies on December 2 at the storied Abu Dhabi hotel, starting from 9.15pm. The show will be part of a larger celebration taking place from November 29 to December 3, which will feature children's activities and art workshops that will pay homage to Emirati traditions.

The facade of Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental will also be transformed through a special illumination each evening from November 30 to December 4 showcasing a kaleidoscope of colours and patterns in honour of the UAE.

Several other events are planned at the property for Eid Al Etihad, but will incur additional charges. More information is available on the hotel's website.

Dubai

Global Village

Global Village will host three nights of firework displays. Antonie Robertson / The National

The popular family attraction will host a firework display daily from December 1 to 3 at 9pm. Additionally, a UAE-themed drone show will be held on December 2 and 3 right after the fireworks.

The displays are part of a larger National Day celebration, set to take place from November 27 to December 3, and featuring cultural installations and performances. From December 1 to 3, Global Village's mains stage will host the dance operetta From the Desert to the Stars, which will be performed twice daily (timings yet to be revealed). Khaleeji artist Khalid Mohammed will also be performing live on the main stage on December 1 at 9pm.

Standard Global Village entry prices will apply.

