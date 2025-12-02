Where to watch National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE 54 years ago, on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that public and private sector employees will be granted leave on Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2. Official working hours are to resume on Wednesday, December 3, for both sectors, the ministries said.

Celebrations are set to be held across the nation over the long weekend, from concerts and cultural events to spectacular parades, plus themed decor and discounts across malls, restaurants and hotels.

Skies across the Emirates will light up during the holiday with a number of firework displays scheduled. Here is where to watch them.

Abu Dhabi

Yas Bay Waterfront

National Day fireworks over Yas Bay Waterfront in 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Two nights of firework displays will light up the Yas Island waterfront at 9pm on December 2 and 3. Celebrations begin at 3pm on both days when visitors can watch cultural performances, take part in falconry activities and enjoy the Flag Garden where 54 flags will be displayed. They can also indulge in Emirati handicrafts, coffee portraits, henna, calligraphy and other immersive installations, while home-grown restaurants will serve everything from traditional bites to artisanal bakes. A classic cars exhibition will also be held.

Entry is free but registration is encouraged on the Yas Bay website.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The hotel on the Abu Dhabi Corniche will be decked out for National Day. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

A fireworks display will light up the skies on December 2 at the storied Abu Dhabi hotel, starting from 9.15pm. The show will be part of a larger celebration taking place from November 29 to December 3, which will feature children's activities and art workshops that will pay homage to Emirati traditions.

The facade of Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental will also be transformed through a special illumination each evening from November 30 to December 4 showcasing a kaleidoscope of colours and patterns in honour of the UAE.

Several other events are planned at the property for Eid Al Etihad, but will incur additional charges. More information is available on the hotel's website.

Al Ain Square

The annual Mother of the Nation Festival is being held in Al Ain from November 28, with fireworks set to light up the sky for Eid Al Etihad on December 2, the final night of the festival (timings yet to be revealed). An Eid Al Etihad concert will also take place on December 2 featuring a line-up of regional stars performing their greatest hits as well as UAE national songs. Mother of the Nation will come to Abu Dhabi from December 10 to January 4. Tickets are priced at Dh25 per person.

Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra

Also part of the Mother of the National Festival, this region in western Abu Dhabi will host a series of celebrations from November 28 to December 2, including fireworks for Eid Al Etihad (timings yet to be revealed) on the final night. Tickets are priced at Dh25 per person.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Fireworks will light up the sky on National Day at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall. Photo: Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

National Day celebrations at this Bani Yas mall continue until December 7, with interactive games, exclusive giveaways, face painting, a henna art corner and a pottery colouring activity. There will be a fireworks display on December 2 at 8pm accompanied by lively music and traditional Ayala performances.

Dubai

Global Village

Global Village will host three nights of firework displays. Antonie Robertson / The National

The popular family attraction will host a fireworks display daily from December 1 to 3 at 9pm. Additionally, a UAE-themed drone show will be held on December 2 and 3 right after the fireworks.

The displays are part of a larger National Day celebration, set to take place from November 27 to December 3, and featuring cultural installations and performances. From December 1 to 3, Global Village's mains stage will host the dance operetta From the Desert to the Stars, which will be performed twice daily (timings yet to be revealed). Khaleeji artist Khalid Mohammed will also be performing live on the main stage on December 1 at 9pm.

Standard Global Village entry prices of Dh30 will apply

The Beach, JBR

Fireworks will light the skies across The Beach in JBR on December 2 at 9pm. Whether watching from the JBR shore, or the waterfront or terraced restaurants of nearby Bluewaters Island, there are plenty of good viewpoints.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Emirati singer Balqees will perform on National Day at Dubai Festival City Mall. Ruel Pableo for The National

A fireworks show will kick off the celebrations at 8pm, followed by a live concert by Balqees on December 2. The Emirati-Yemeni singer will ­perform some of her greatest hits such as Entaha, Ahlan Ya Mama and Alf Rooh.

Tickets start at Dh75

Hatta

The Hatta sign can be seen from several vantage points in the Dubai enclave. Photo: Meraas

The Dubai enclave will host fireworks on December 2 at 8pm with the show lighting up the famed Hatta sign. While the sign is not publicly accessible, the show can be seen from various vantage points around town. Organisers recommend catching the display from Hatta Heritage Village, which is also hosting a series of free-to-attend cultural activities to mark National Day.

Souk Al Seef

In Old Dubai, head to Souk Al Seef at 9pm on December 2 to catch a fireworks show. The venue offers a rustic vibe with its Arabian-style design, and several dining options are also available on-site, including Al Fanar Seafood, Nablus and Doors Freestyle Grill.

Bluewaters Dubai

Ain Dubai often doubles as the backdrop for firework shows in the emirate. Photo: Bluewaters Dubai

The man-made island opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence will have fireworks on December 2 at 9pm. The show can be viewed from the island's promenade, the bridge connecting Bluewaters and JBR, or from several restaurants along the waterfront.

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

The specs Engine: 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 400hp Torque: 475Nm Transmission: 9-speed automatic Price: From Dh215,900 On sale: Now

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Fast fashion is responsible for 24 per cent of the world's insecticides

Synthetic fibres that make up the average garment can take hundreds of years to biodegrade

Fast fashion labour workers make 80 per cent less than the required salary to live

27 million fast fashion workers worldwide suffer from work-related illnesses and diseases

Hundreds of thousands of fast fashion labourers work without rights or protection and 80 per cent of them are women

Champion%20v%20Champion%20(PFL%20v%20Bellator) %3Cp%3EHeavyweight%3A%20Renan%20Ferreira%20v%20Ryan%20Bader%20%3Cbr%3EMiddleweight%3A%20Impa%20Kasanganay%20v%20Johnny%20Eblen%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%3A%20Jesus%20Pinedo%20v%20Patricio%20Pitbull%3Cbr%3ECatchweight%3A%20Ray%20Cooper%20III%20v%20Jason%20Jackson%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EShowcase%20Bouts%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EHeavyweight%3A%20Bruno%20Cappelozza%20(former%20PFL%20World%20champ)%20v%20Vadim%20Nemkov%20(former%20Bellator%20champ)%3Cbr%3ELight%20Heavyweight%3A%20Thiago%20Santos%20(PFL%20title%20contender)%20v%20Yoel%20Romero%20(Bellator%20title%20contender)%3Cbr%3ELightweight%3A%20Clay%20Collard%20(PFL%20title%20contender)%20v%20AJ%20McKee%20(former%20Bellator%20champ)%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%3A%20Gabriel%20Braga%20(PFL%20title%20contender)%20v%20Aaron%20Pico%20(Bellator%20title%20contender)%3Cbr%3ELightweight%3A%20Biaggio%20Ali%20Walsh%20(pro%20debut)%20v%20Emmanuel%20Palacios%20(pro%20debut)%3Cbr%3EWomen%E2%80%99s%20Lightweight%3A%20Claressa%20Shields%20v%20Kelsey%20DeSantis%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%3A%20Abdullah%20Al%20Qahtani%20v%20Edukondal%20Rao%3Cbr%3EAmateur%20Flyweight%3A%20Malik%20Basahel%20v%20Vinicius%20Pereira%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

Ways to control drones Countries have been coming up with ways to restrict and monitor the use of non-commercial drones to keep them from trespassing on controlled areas such as airports. "Drones vary in size and some can be as big as a small city car - so imagine the impact of one hitting an airplane. It's a huge risk, especially when commercial airliners are not designed to make or take sudden evasive manoeuvres like drones can" says Saj Ahmed, chief analyst at London-based StrategicAero Research. New measures have now been taken to monitor drone activity, Geo-fencing technology is one. It's a method designed to prevent drones from drifting into banned areas. The technology uses GPS location signals to stop its machines flying close to airports and other restricted zones. The European commission has recently announced a blueprint to make drone use in low-level airspace safe, secure and environmentally friendly. This process is called “U-Space” – it covers altitudes of up to 150 metres. It is also noteworthy that that UK Civil Aviation Authority recommends drones to be flown at no higher than 400ft. “U-Space” technology will be governed by a system similar to air traffic control management, which will be automated using tools like geo-fencing. The UAE has drawn serious measures to ensure users register their devices under strict new laws. Authorities have urged that users must obtain approval in advance before flying the drones, non registered drone use in Dubai will result in a fine of up to twenty thousand dirhams under a new resolution approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. Mr Ahmad suggest that "Hefty fines running into hundreds of thousands of dollars need to compensate for the cost of airport disruption and flight diversions to lengthy jail spells, confiscation of travel rights and use of drones for a lengthy period" must be enforced in order to reduce airport intrusion.