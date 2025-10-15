Global Village reopens for season 30 as fireworks light up the sky

Doors opened at 6pm on Wednesday, but the entrance was crowded for hours before. As Global Village is one of Dubai's most beloved and most-visited family attractions, and its launch coincided with the half-term school break, it's hardly surprising.

Once the opening ceremony began, fireworks lit the skies as guests were welcomed in. The park regularly puts on such displays during public holidays, from Eid to Eid Al Etihad.

This season, visitors can also expect a handful of new attractions, including Gardens of the World, a creative flower area; and Dragon Kingdom, an interactive walk-through experience with 11 themed rooms. The Horror Hotel, formerly House of Fear, returns with a revamped style.

The park is known to represent multiple cultures, as is evident from the get-go of its latest season. Antonie Robertson / The National

Arguably, the most popular attractions at the open-air park are its country or culturally themed pavilions. This season, Global Village unveils 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures from around the world.

Keeping visitors on their toes, six rides have been added to the park, too. These are York Bikes, Toronto Tornado, Desert Dashers, Cape Glider, Rio Rocket and The Little Wonderers.

Global Village will remain open until May 10, 2026. Antonie Robertson / The National

“Global Village has evolved from a local concept into an international phenomenon, cementing its place as the UAE’s most successful homegrown entertainment destination,” said Fernando Eiroa, chief executive of Dubai Holding Entertainment.

“Last season alone, we welcomed more than 10.5 million guests, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for entertainment and tourism. As we mark the milestone of season 30, we are excited to open our doors once again with an unparalleled mix of attractions, shopping, dining and world-class entertainment experiences for visitors from every corner of the globe.”

How much do tickets cost?

From Sunday to Thursday, tickets cost Dh25. On Friday and Saturday, they cost Dh30. Entry is free for under-threes and ages 65 and above, as well as for people of determination. Tuesdays are reserved for women and families, except on public holidays.

VIP Packs are also on sale starting at Dh1,800 for the Silver Pack, which offers several entry tickets, parking benefits and attraction passes.

When will Global Village close?

The theme park is set to remain open until May 10, 2026.

