Global Village is back: What to expect from rides, food and pavilions

Global Village is reopening on Monday, bringing one of Dubai’s most popular outdoor attractions back for the remainder of its 30th season.

It will reopen at 5pm on April 20 and then operate daily from 5pm to midnight. The attraction had closed midway through the season following the start of the Iran war.

Season 30 includes 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. More than 450 performers will appear across the site, while the fairground area has up to 200 rides and games.

New attractions for Global Village’s milestone season were first revealed ahead of its October 15 opening.

Since opening in 1997, the theme park has become one of the most popular attractions in the country and welcomed a record-breaking 10.5 million visitors last season.

Among new attractions this year is Gardens of the World, an area filled with exotic arrangements of flowers and landmarks from around the world. Located in front of the Egypt pavilion and extending all the way to the Iran pavilion, the nature-focused space is designed for leisurely strolls and family relaxation.

The Dragon Kingdom, an interactive walk-through experience with 11 themed rooms, will also be launched. In this attraction, guests will be introduced to a mythical world called Blackstone Hollow, where they have to help the last dragon Ignis recover his lost power by solving puzzles and uncovering clues. Each room will offer a different challenge and atmosphere, blending fantasy, mystery and adventure.

Season 30 of Global Village opened on October 15, 2025. Photo: Global Village Info

Later in the season, younger visitors can also look forward to The Little Wonderers at Carnaval, an illuminated indoor adventure park featuring multi-level obstacle courses, climbing structures, slides, ball pits, tunnels and challenges.

The Main Stage, which has featured many performances and celebrity appearances, has also been transformed for the new season, and will be bigger and better with greater capacity than before. In the previous season, Egyptian artist Amr Diab, Iraqi singer and actress Rahma Riad, Egyptian star Tamer Hosny and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were among many to take the stage.

The dragon at the centre of the lake has also been upgraded with new fire effects.

Other expansions include the Fiesta Street for food, while The Railway Market has now been renamed Dessert District, and promises visitors the perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy pictures.

Closing date

Global Village had earlier announced May 10 as its closing date as part of its annual summer shutdown. Organisers have not confirmed whether that timeline still stands following the temporary closure, or if it may be extended. In previous years, the season has been extended due to strong demand.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

Tickets cost Dh25 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dh30 on Friday and Saturday. Entry is free for under-threes and ages 65 and above, as well as people of determination. Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families, except for public holidays.

VIP Packs are also on sale starting at Dh1,800 for the Silver Pack, which offers several entry tickets, parking benefits and attraction passes.