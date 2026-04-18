Global Village to reopen on Monday

Global Village, one of the UAE's most popular family destinations for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is set to welcome guests back from Monday.

Opening hours will be 5pm to 12am daily, with visitors able to spend time at Dragon Kingdom, a fantasy-themed zone aimed at younger visitors and families, as well as Garden of Glow, an illuminated installation designed to enhance the Dubai park’s evening atmosphere.

Global Village, which launched its 30th season in October, shut on February 28 because of security concerns during the Iran war.

Known for its cultural pavilions spanning the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, the seasonal destination was scheduled to close for the summer on May 10, before reopening in the cooler months. While there has been speculation about a possible extension, no official announcement has been made.

The milestone 30th season introduced additions such as Dragon Kingdom and upgrades to the Main Stage, as well as dining areas including Fiesta Street and Dessert District. Another new addition, Little Wonderers at Carnaval, offers an indoor adventure space for younger visitors.

Since opening in the late 1990s, Global Village has grown into one of the country’s most famed attractions, welcoming 10.5 million visitors last season.