Global Village food trail: Tasty, quirky and Instagram-worthy dishes

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/17/global-village-tickets-opening/" target="_blank">Global Village</a>, the seasonal, multicultural, al fresco park in Dubai, is popular for many reasons. From endless shopping at various country pavilions to family-friendly activities and numerous concerts over its seven-month outing, there is plenty to see and do. And the experience would be incomplete without taking in the food. A veritable <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/01/17/global-village-food/" target="_blank">hub for avid foodies</a> who either return for their favourites or seek to try something new, Global Village has made dining an integral part of its offering. Eating here is no longer an afterthought. With <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/16/global-village-opening-new-season-attractions/" target="_blank">season 29</a> under way, more than 200 restaurants, cafes and kiosks are scattered across the site. It's a mixed bag of returning classics, such as the popular Bosnian House, and new concepts including Mr Chicago, all the way from the US. Here, <i>The National </i>embarks on a Global Village food trail to sample some of the tastiest, most talked about dishes on offer. The sheer volume of food choices at Global Village may feel overwhelming at first, but thankfully the park has created designated hubs for dining. Fiesta Street is among the prominent ones and it's relatively close to the entrance. It houses numerous street food kiosks serving different cuisines, from Middle Eastern to European bites. Among the new ones is Mr Chicago, with its daily queues of customers thanks to its TikTok fame. The signature deep-dish pizza is on the menu and is indeed a must-try, especially for cheese lovers. Speaking of which, Greek-inspired spot Saganaki also makes its debut this year at Fiesta Street, mainly selling fried feta cheese. The glaze of honey and a squeeze of lemon helps balance the otherwise salty cheese. Also on Fiesta Street is Platano, which serves plantains in two ways. One is in chips form that goes alongside dips, and the other is a baked dish where cuts of the fruit are mixed with potato mash, a sweet sauce and oodles of melted cheese. The potato-plantain combo is interesting at first bite, but the ratio seems off in the next few mouthfuls; the dish would have been better if there were more of the banana to hone in on the flavour. Turkish street food is always well-represented at Global Village, with several vendors serving everything from sandwiches to ice creams. Tantuni, which now has a two-storey kiosk at Fiesta Street, returns with its glorious wraps. The beef wrap in yoghurt is a must-try, with the tender meat exploding in spice. It's a delight to watch its preparation, too, especially when the lavash bread is dunked into the gravy for a punch of richness. The yoghurt provides a one-two punch with its creaminess and acidity. If you're in the mood for tacos, queue up at La Birria; and for a more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/03/best-sandwiches-dubai-abu-dhabi-deli-near-me/" target="_blank">filling sandwich</a> (the toasted chicken is fab) or noodle bowl, check out the menu at Cola Ribs. Clearly, one visit isn't enough if your main mission at Global Village is to try as many dishes as possible. It's a good thing, then, that the seasonal park is open until May 11. Closing dates have also changed over the years due to popular demand, with operators sometimes extending the season for a week or two. In terms of dessert, there are plenty of options with some of the best at the Asian-inspired Floating Market. The area has been redesigned this season, with standing tables replacing last year's cramped platforms. While this means fewer vendors are on site, the offerings are ultimately better. After munching on Asian street food such as fried sushi and Thai shrimp, Cocomango delivers a generous serving of mango sticky rice. Its coconut water is a hit, as well as the eponymous Cocomango smoothie combo (with chunky bits of mangoes and coconut), which offers a tropical charge of freshness after walking around the park. Just outside of the Floating Market, close to Dragon Lake, is Melty, which has taken advantage of Dubai's viral Fix Dessert Chocolatier's chocolate-pistachio bar. In its version, the dessert shop incorporates ice cream into the mix, with a rather theatrical chef making the dessert live on the counter. Other viral desserts on this inspired menu include crackle coffee, croissant cone ice cream and plush pops. Melty's lemonades, meanwhile, are served in spout pouches that you can hang around your neck with a beaded strap. If you're around the Thailand pavilion, head to Humm Crumbs, inspired by London's popular Humble Crumble dessert spot. The menu is quite straightforward – you choose a filling, strawberry, mango or vanilla cake, then crumbles are added before the cup is filled with your custard of choice and a brulee-style coating torched on. Surprisingly, the dessert is not too sweet, but some may prefer to share one cup as it can become too rich after a few bites. Street food and kiosks aside, there are full-fledged restaurants, too, such as Chin Chin (Chinese), Al Farooj (Arabic), Grand Dhaba (Indian) and Yahya (Thai). Popular Pakistani restaurant Bundoo Khan makes a return, while Ali Bhai offers spiced karak with crispy samosas. While the park at large has better seating options by way of green promenades this year, these restaurants offer traditional dining tables. Seating is also available at the various cafes studded across Global Village, from Coterra Roasters and Caffe Divino to the Vine and Turquoise cafes. Taste aside, price is another appealing factor when it comes to dining at Global Village, with most dishes ranging from Dh15 to Dh60. And to finish, here are three tips: bring a buddy, pace yourself and save room for mouth-watering surprises.