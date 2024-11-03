The best sandwiches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from Rascals and Gino's Deli to Farouj Abou Al Abed

Miguel de Cervantes sure was on to something in his 17th-century novel <i>Don Quixote</i> when he quipped: “With bread, all sorrows are less.”<i> </i>An ingredient that’s come to represent food at large (breaking bread; daily bread et al) and labelled “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/01/14/comfort-foods-from-korean-juk-to-emirati-harees-these-dishes-have-goodness-in-each-bite/" target="_blank">comfort food</a>” in modern times, the humble sandwich has come a long way since John Montagu, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/11/03/world-sandwich-day-finger-food-has-fascinating-arabian-lineage/" target="_blank">the fourth Earl of Sandwich</a>, got his chef to whip up a meal of sliced roast beef between two loaves. There’s something about combining bread with slivers of meat (or veg or cheese or just <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/how-do-you-eat-butter-from-sandwiches-and-scones-to-brioche-and-banana-bread-1.1236297" target="_blank">good ol’ butter</a> – the customisation options are limitless) that excites and unites in equal measure, as a quick survey of <i>The National</i>’s newsroom proved today, aka World Sandwich Day. Here are the top picks, ranked by price from highest to lowest, but each one as indulgent as the next. <b>Price: </b>Dh198 Dubai’s OG Japanese-style sando, by chef Reif Othman, lies on the pricier end of the sandwich scale, but it’s worth every bite. The melt-in-the-mouth Wagyu blends beautifully with the deep-fried bread, with the tonkatsu sauce bringing all the flavours together. Passion on a plate. <i>Dana Alomar, technology reporter</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh95 It’s not the four thick slices of beef cured for 10 days that make this sandwich one of the country’s best. It’s not the zingy pickles and lashing of mustard mayonnaise that sits on top. Nor is it the squashy homemade brioche bun that it all sits in, which is softer than butter but still sturdy enough to not fall apart at first bite. Away from the magic chef Mario Loi works, it is also the simply stunning Yas Marina views served alongside that elevate this classic of the genre to anything-but-normal standards. Where better to savour every bite than on a breezy terrace in the sun surrounded by superyachts and a world-class Formula One circuit? <i>Dean Wilkins, features sub-editor</i> <b>Price:</b> Dh79 This is a delicious concoction that could be straight out of New Orleans. Served on fluffy home-baked French bread and stuffed full of crusted prawns, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles, it's topped with a creamy Creole hot sauce and served with moreish Cajun seasoned fries – a complete meal on a plate. <i>Hayley Skirka, travel editor</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh58 The Lighthouse gets points for being a calm and welcoming space, which also happens to serve up superb food with an inviting Dh140 business lunch menu. When I am not there for a multi-course feast, the spicy tuna sandwich is my go-to. A hearty sandwich prepared on warm grilled wholegrain sourdough bread, it is filled with tuna dressed in a spicy mayo, with sliced lettuce and tomatoes. The tuna has a bit of a kick, while the mayo is just creamy enough to cut through the heat. <i>Farah Andrews, head of features</i> <b>Price:</b> Dh55 Honestly, every sandwich on the Rascals Deli menu is worthy of a place on this list, in my opinion, but my MVP has to be the spicy club sandwich. It’s made up of pillowy-soft Hokkaido milk bread and jam-packed with sliced chicken, mild cheddar, tomatoes, gherkins, lettuce, turkey bacon, salt and vinegar crisps, and a spicy lemon chive mayo. Full of crunch and bite, this is the kind of jumbo sandwich that you say to yourself you only need half of before polishing off the entire thing. <i>Farah Andrews, head of features</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh52 This sandwich is my go-to order when I’m not in the mood to eat meat. A great vegetarian option, the combination of grilled halloumi, pesto, sun-dried and fresh tomatoes, cucumber, basil and rocca all ensconced in chewy polka bread is herby and delicious, with each bite bringing together the various textures and flavours. Light yet filling, it comes with a side salad but, because the fillings are green enough, I don't feel guilty swapping it out for a portion of fries. <i>Aarti Jhurani, features sub-editor</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh49 If it’s a sarnie, it has to be this rather unusually flavoured one from Gino’s Deli. The crispiness of fresh ciabatta, the goo of creamy melted cheese and the flavour punch of curry make the perfect fulfilling bite. Best of all, it travels well – I have had it delivered more times than I would care to admit. It’s the perfect warmer in a brutally air-conditioned office. <i>Taylor Heyman, assistant foreign editor</i> <b>Price:</b> Dh48 'Tis (almost) the season to eat cranberry – and this one comes in a sandwich, in jam form. Smoked turkey is one of my favourite deli meats, and Jones does it in a crusty (yet not too hard on the teeth) baguette crammed with slivers of meat, fluffy Brie, rocket and slices of Spanish red onions. The hint of nuttiness from the Brie and the plumminess of the cranberry jam is a proper treat. It’s why this is also my go-to aeroplane food, courtesy of the Jones’ outposts at Dubai and Zayed International Airports. <i>Panna Munyal, lifestyle editor</i> <b>Price:</b> Dh48 Getting this sandwich delivered to my home does not in any way detract from its flavours and juiciness, which are the two key attributes of any good sandwich. The texture of the meat, too, is simply perfect and it just melts in the mouth. The restaurant also does a Wagyu version. <i>Zoya Thomas, digital platforms editor</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh37 The healthy food brand from Copenhagen is primarily known for its juices and protein-infused power shakes. If, from a compact food menu of just six sandwiches, one stands out as my favourite, it’s definitely the spicy tuna. This one is salty, spicy, fresh and tasty – with its power combo of tuna mousse, tomato, vegan pesto, jalapenos and Tabasco.<b> </b>Everything works together to make a great sandwich. <i>Ahmed S Almansoori, news reporter</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh20 Sundays are for staying in, watching a movie and ordering Farooj Abou Al Abed. This sandwich is my idea of the ultimate comfort meal. It’s juicy, saucy and absolutely delicious. I first had it at a friend's house over a chilled dinner, and it's been our favourite weekend tradition ever since. <i>Fatima Al Mahmoud, social media journalist</i> While the list that follows does not comprise traditional sandwiches like the ones above, here are some wraps and burgers that come equally highly recommended. <b>Price:</b> Dh91 The restaurant run by three Syrian brothers serves an irresistible burger, worth its Michelin-starred price tag. A perfectly charred yet juicy and thick Wagyu patty is served inside a soft, slightly toasted Hokkaido bun, and comes with raw and cooked onion and a special sauce. Each bite is rich and savoury, offering the perfect balance of flavour. Now, if only I could get my hands on the “OB sauce” recipe. <i>Nour Ibrahim, graduate trainee</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh25 Since moving to the UAE in 2017, I have grown to love the authentic spicy garlicky Middle Eastern shawarma. But occasionally I crave for the Filipino-style wrap I grew up eating, which is a tad sweeter. This Wagyu shawarma hits that nostalgic mark, with its oyster and soy sauce fillings, complemented by fresh cucumbers and tomatoes. The slightly charred pita bread is thicker than the original too, which makes it more filling. The wrap reminds me of the shawarma at Turks, a popular chain in the Philippines that’s a go-to for university students and young professionals. <i>One Carlo Diaz, Lifestyle reporter</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh24 I'm not sure what “bhuna” means exactly, but it must mean “tastes amazing” because this wrap sandwich is everything its long name promises. It's cheesy, it's loaded with chicken and the veggies are there to complement rather than steal the show. I can't identify the spices, but they all do their part in making this sandwich the safest go-to whenever I'm stumped for choice at lunchtime. <i>Faisal Salah, gaming & social journalist</i>