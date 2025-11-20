UAE National Day 2025 staycations: Hotel deals and offers for the long weekend

UAE residents will enjoy a long weekend in celebration of the country's 54th National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad. The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

Authorities have announced that private and public sector workers will be granted leave on Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, December 3.

Celebrations are set to be held across the nation, from cultural events to concerts, while malls will be decked out in National Day colours and motifs, with many brands going on sale. Skies across the Emirates will light up during the holiday with a number of firework displays scheduled.

Hotels across the country are also offering National Day deals and discounts. Here are some to consider.

Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The hotel on Abu Dhabi Corniche has a fireworks display and discounted room rates for Eid Al Etihad. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Room rates at this Abu Dhabi landmark start at Dh2,500 per night for National Day, inclusive of breakfast for two and a choice of either afternoon tea or a meal at Cafe Fountain. Families get daily half-day access for up to two children at Kids Palace, as well as complimentary access to a selection of non-motorised water sports.

The luxury resort is also hosting a series of celebrations, including children's activities and art workshops that will pay homage to Emirati traditions. The facade of the hotel will be transformed through a special illumination each evening. A firework display will also light up the skies on December 2, starting from 9.15pm.

From November 29 to December 3, Corniche Road, 02 690 7885

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

The Al Maqta property has an accessible loyalty programme. Photo: Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

The beachfront property is offering anyone booking over the National Day holiday a 30 per cent discount on room rates. While the offer is valid only for Shangri-La Circle members, the brand’s loyalty programme, anyone can be a member. Bookings are valid for stays from November 27 to April 30 next year.

Valid on books made between November 27 and December 1, Al Maqta; 02 509 8888

Dubai

Five Luxe JBR

Five Luxe JBR offers sweeping views of Ain Dubai, Bluewaters Island, the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Five Luxe JBR

Rates at the glamorous beachfront resort in Jumeirah Beach Residence start at Dh1,500 for standard rooms and Dh1,900 for suites for the National Day weekend, extending until Christmas Day. Guests also get a complimentary fourth night if they book for three nights. The package includes three meals and unlimited drinks, free access to Pacha Icons events during the stay and discounts on spa treatments.

Until December 25; Jumeirah Beach Residence, 04 455 9989

Delano Dubai

Miami export Delano Dubai is famed for its pool. Photo: Delano Dubai

Set on the shores of Bluewaters Dubai, Miami export Delano Dubai's National Day offer includes a 20 per cent discount on room rates including complimentary daily breakfast. The offer is valid for both UAE and GCC residents.

Famed for its pool, the hotel will offer guests discounted rates on sun loungers and cabanas over the long weekend.

Ongoing offer; Bluewaters Dubai; 04 556 6466

Hotel Local Dubai

Part of Marriott International's Autograph Collection, the hotel is offering 25 per cent off on all direct bookings over the National Day holiday, extending until New Year's Eve. On December 2, guests also receive a buy-one, get-one offer on all main dishes at the property's signature dining venues for reservations between 5pm and 7pm.

Until December 31; Jumeirah Village Triangle; 04 545 2000

Naumi Hotel Dubai

The newly opened Singaporean export has 25 per cent off room rates including daily breakfast for National Day, extending until the new year. Only a few metres away from Dubai Internet City Metro Station, the property occupies what was formerly the dusitD2 Kenz Hotel.

Until January 15; Barsha Heights; 04 567 2222

Banyan Tree Dubai

Children stay and dine for free at the Bluewaters resort during National Day. Photo: Banyan Tree

Blending modern Arabian design with a beachfront setting stretching 500 metres, the hotel offers 20 per cent off the best room rates, daily breakfast, 20 per cent off dining and Dh300 spa credit. Guests also receive early check-in and late check-out while children stay and dine for free.

Ongoing offer; Bluewaters Dubai; 04 556 6666

Raffles Dubai

Suites at Raffles Dubai house four guests. Photo: Raffles Dubai

For something a little luxurious, Raffles Dubai is offering 35 per cent off on its suites for National Day. The offer comes with daily breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out, access to Raffles Club Lounge, all complimented by the hotel's signature butler service.

Ongoing offer; Wafi; 04 324 8888

Ras Al Khaimah

Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Nestled among the mountains, desert and sea, this luxury resort is offering National Day packages starting at Dh1,950 per night. Until December 21, the property is also marking the occasion with a photography exhibition showcasing 20 rare photographs of the UAE shot by the British explorer Wilfred Thesiger.

Until December 2; Al Mairid District; 07 228 8844

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

The property will put on a National Day market. Photo: Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa

Guests checking into this luxury resort can enjoy National Day packages starting at Dh999 inclusive of breakfast, dinner for two and access to all of the property's activities and amenities.

For the first time, the resort is also hosting a UAE National Day Local Market, showcasing Emirati products, including traditional clothing, oud and perfumes, artisanal crafts and local delicacies.

Until December 2; Hayat Island; 07 202 6666

