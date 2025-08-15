Five Luxe JBR review: Where Dubai’s party brand meets refined beachfront luxury

Five Hotels is synonymous with Dubai’s party scene, but Five Luxe JBR – the latest offering from homegrown brand Five Holdings – aims to strike a middle ground, offering a more balanced atmosphere than its JVC and Palm properties.

Opened in April last year, the beachfront property is meant to be the most premium offering of the three, hosting an impressive line-up of bars and restaurants, including the Ibiza-famous Pacha brand, acquired by Five in 2023.

Located in a quieter part of the vibrant Jumeirah Beach Residence area, the hotel offers sweeping views of Ain Dubai, Bluewaters Island, the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah. Plus, it can be easily accessed by taxis and the tram in the neighbouring Dubai Marina.

It houses 222 rooms and 222 residences and, I'm told, is already frequented by celebrities, from sports stars to movie producers and DJs.

The National checked in to find out what you can expect from this glamorous resort.

The welcome

As we drive in, there are supercars parked in front, a signature of the Five brand, before luggage porters whisk away my bags.

A glass chandelier resembling a school of fish and bubbles hangs in the lobby of Five Luxe JBR. Photo: Five Luxe JBR

Once inside the lobby, the first thing I notice is the triple height glass window that faces out to the swimming pool on the other side. A massive glass chandelier resembling a school of fish and bubbles hangs above the lounge.

The staff are friendly and welcoming, helping me seamlessly change my restaurant reservations for my two-night stay.

The room

The Luxe Spa Suite is generously sized and comes with a lavish bathroom. Photo: Five Luxe JBR

We stay at the city-facing Luxe Spa Suite. At 235 square metres, it is generously sized – one of the largest I’ve ever stayed in – and comes with a lavish bathroom, an in-room steam and sauna, jacuzzi, a shower, his and her faucets, a walk-in closet and an outdoor terrace.

All the drapes and lights are electronically controlled.

But the highlight of staying in the Luxe Spa Suite is having our own personal VIP butler, Khalid, who offers to unpack our luggage. He even escorts us to all our dinner, spa and beach club reservations during our stay.

The food

The ninth floor of the hotel houses most of the culinary action, and the variety of food and drink offerings make it stand apart from other Five hotels.

We have dinner at Ronin, the Michelin Guide-recognised Japanese restaurant, where the chef welcomes guests by theatrically firing the teppanyaki. Although the air conditioning was not optimal, highlights of the night include the melt me Wagyu sandwich with caviar and 24k gold leaf (Dh160), kimchi bob chicken fried rice with sunny side up (Dh95), Wagyu tenderloin toban yaki (Dh280), BBQ yuzu miso black cod (Dh220) and Japanese doughnuts with salted miso caramel (Dh55) for dessert.

After dinner, we head to Paradiso, a Barcelona export and former winner of the world’s best bar, which opened its first international outpost at Five Luxe JBR. The Dubai outpost has a circus feel thanks to balloons and merry-go-round horses hanging from the ceiling and a carousel bar outside on the terrace overlooking Ain Dubai. Expect to be served some theatrical drinks, a tapas-style menu and groovy music.

Five Luxe JBR food - in pictures

Wagyu truffle gyoza at Ronin, the Japanese fine dining restaurant at Five Luxe JBR. All photos: Five Luxe JBR The Wagyu tenderloin toban yaki at Ronin Kimchi Bob chicken fried rice with sunny side up eggs served at Ronin Japanese doughnuts with salted miso caramel at Ronin Grilled prawns served as a starter at Tete-a-Tete, a Monte-Carlo-inspired, fine-dining restaurant at Five Luxe JBR Seared foie gras toast at Tete-a-Tete Roasted duck for the mains at Tete-a-Tete Creme brulee for dessert at Tete-a-Tete Theatrical drinks like the Paradiso Express are served at cocktail bar Paradiso on level nine of Five Luxe JBR

My favourite dining spot, however, was Tete-a-Tete, a Monte-Carlo-inspired, fine-dining restaurant with a lavender-filled ceiling and glass jewellery boxes for private dining rooms. A perfect date night spot with ocean views, this venue also hosts the Bisou Bisou brunch on Saturdays.

For our meal there, chef Daniel Welna recommends several dishes, but my favourites include the grilled prawns (Dh105) and seared foie gras toast (Dh110) for starters, roasted duck (Dh200) and beef short ribs (Dh220) for the mains, and creme caramel (Dh45) and chocolate fondant (Dh45) for dessert.

I didn’t have the opportunity to dine at sports bar Goose Island Tap House. On Sundays, this venue also hosts a roast brunch.

Tete-a-Tete is a Monte-Carlo-inspired, fine-dining restaurant. Photo: Five Luxe JBR

Breakfast scene

Breakfast is served beachside at Cielo and offers plenty of choice. There’s something for everyone, including an Arabic spread as well as Indian fare. There's also a live station for pancakes, waffles and French toast, cereals and milk, plus a bread station. There is also an impressive pastry selection and an a la carte menu for eggs. The hummus on toast was a personal favourite.A selection of detox shots is also on offer.

Avoid going too late in the morning as it gets very busy and it’s hard to get a table indoors.

The ReFive Spa offers several treatments. Photo: Five Luxe JBR

Spa and wellness

My husband and I try the 60-minute rebalancing massage at the ReFive Spa. Our masseurs Phat and Loppy work magic with their hands and put us to sleep during the treatment (Dh675), which is for deep relaxation. We are offered a detox water before and a fruit tea after the massage.

Guests can unwind further in the sauna and indoor pool, while those hoping to keep their fitness on track can work out in a 24/7 indoor or outdoor gym with skyline and sea views.

Hotel facilities

Playa Pacha, a pool and private beach club, offers Ibiza party vibes. It was a tad too hot for us to indulge in a pool party, but we spot several guests at the spot, where the service is quick.

The beach club offers three pools – one at the top reserved for in-house guests and families, one in the middle and one at the bottom right in front of the DJ booth. There are light bites available – think pizzas and Wagyu beef sliders.

Despite the party vibes, the property bills itself as family-friendly and is home to a club and pool for children near Cielo restaurant. However, I didn’t see too many family guests at the property, instead there were more couples and groups of singles.

The hotel also houses a flower shop, a rent-a-car kiosk and a boutique, while the concierge desk arranges tours to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as a range of water sport activities.

Playa Pacha is a pool and private beach club. Photo: Five Luxe JBR

Accessibility and sustainability

Five Luxe JBR offers wheelchair-friendly rooms. The hotel is taking steps towards sustainability by reducing plastic use and installing solar panels to complement water-saving and recycling systems.

Our spa suite houses a recycling bin and refillable glass water bottles. No fresh flowers are used at the property.

Value for money

Room prices start from Dh1,800 ($490), while a Luxe Spa Suite is priced Dh1,950 per night, inclusive of taxes. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

As part of a summer promotion, guests can avail of either an early check-in from 10am or late check-out until 4pm and a 20 per cent discount on treatments at ReFive Spa for bookings through the hotel website, valid until September 30.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20JustClean%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20with%20offices%20in%20other%20GCC%20countries%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20160%2B%20with%2021%20nationalities%20in%20eight%20cities%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20online%20laundry%20and%20cleaning%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2430m%20from%20Kuwait-based%20Faith%20Capital%20Holding%20and%20Gulf%20Investment%20Corporation%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Brief scores: Toss: Kerala Knights, opted to fielf Pakhtoons 109-5 (10 ov) Fletcher 32; Lamichhane 3-17 Kerala Knights 110-2 (7.5 ov) Morgan 46 not out, Stirling 40

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

ENGLAND TEAM England (15-1)

George Furbank; Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes; Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Ollie Devoto, Jonathan Joseph

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or 971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

Traits of Chinese zodiac animals Tiger:independent, successful, volatile

Rat:witty, creative, charming

Ox:diligent, perseverent, conservative

Rabbit:gracious, considerate, sensitive

Dragon:prosperous, brave, rash

Snake:calm, thoughtful, stubborn

Horse:faithful, energetic, carefree

Sheep:easy-going, peacemaker, curious

Monkey:family-orientated, clever, playful

Rooster:honest, confident, pompous

Dog:loyal, kind, perfectionist

Boar:loving, tolerant, indulgent

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

HAJJAN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

UAE squad Men's draw: Victor Scvortov and Khalifa Al Hosani, (both 73 kilograms), Sergiu Toma and Mihail Marchitan (90kg), Ivan Remarenco (100kg), Ahmed Al Naqbi (60kg), Musabah Al Shamsi and Ahmed Al Hosani (66kg) Women’s draw: Maitha Al Neyadi (57kg)

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Mercedes V250 Avantgarde specs Engine: 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo Gearbox: 7-speed automatic Power: 211hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0 l/100 km Price: Dh235,000

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE ( 4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

Monday's results UAE beat Bahrain by 51 runs

Qatar beat Maldives by 44 runs

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by seven wickets

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ogram%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Kouatly%20and%20Shafiq%20Khartabil%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20On-demand%20staffing%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2050%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMore%20than%20%244%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20round%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%2C%20Aditum%20and%20Oraseya%20Capital%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A