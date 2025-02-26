SO/ Uptown Dubai hotel review: A lively addition to laid-back JLT

Located in the mixed-use Uptown Dubai development by DMCC, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/06/19/sneak-peek-of-first-so-hotels-in-the-middle-east-at-dubais-uptown-tower/" target="_blank">SO/ Uptown Dubai</a> opened in Jumeirah Lakes Towers in July 2023. Guest rooms are housed from floor 36 to 45 and offer stunning views of the Dubai Marina and Bluewaters skyline on one side and Emirates Hills on the other. Once complete, the development will house eight residential and commercial towers, an amphitheatre and atrium, plus Burj 2020, Dubai’s second tallest tower at a proposed 711 metres, courtesy of the same architects who built the 820-metre <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/04/fifteen-things-to-know-about-burj-khalifa-on-its-15th-anniversary/" target="_blank">Burj Khalifa</a>. The sense of anticipation builds as we ascend the ramp leading to the hotel lobby on level six. As the valet and bellhop offer their services, I chase after my nimble-footed five-year-old into the lobby only to find her standing perfectly still (a rare occurrence), mesmerised by a colourful column. As I move towards my daughter, a flock of birds appear in my peripheral vision. Another step forward and the birds disappear only to be replaced by a florid pattern. Like her, I am transfixed by the floor-to-ceiling artwork that is designed all round with lenticular lenses and inspired by an ever-changing kaleidoscope. It makes for quite a first impression. We examine it from several angles, glee mounting as more flora and fauna make themselves known, even as documents are processed and instructions on how to access the various amenities in the dual-lift property are explained. We are staying in a two-bedroom Loft suite on the 45th floor. Both rooms are spacious and kitted out with king-size beds, 65-inch televisions (in addition to a third one in the living room) and spacious wardrobes. A powder bathroom in the living room, plus a kitchenette with a sink, four-seater dining table and L-shaped couch renders this a suitable space for families of three, four or even five to bunk in. The drapes and lights are electronically controlled, while the motion-sensor floor lights on each side of the bed means you can pad about post-bedtime without bumping into anything yet without disturbing fellow guests. Toiletries come courtesy of Codage Paris, and each bathroom has his and her faucets, plus a bathtub and separate shower. The lenticular art in the lobby is not a one-off design hack, either. The 188-key property is replete with Greco-Roman <i>Vitality of Man</i> sculptures, vibrant prints and 3D canvasses. Even the main doors of each room come with a splash of gold paint, akin to the artsy aesthetic at the erstwhile SO Singapore. None of the rooms in the non-smoking hotel comes with a balcony, as per DMCC regulations. It is evident that a lot of thought and effort has gone into SO/ Uptown Dubai’s culinary offerings, be it quality pasta dishes or elevated versions of classic desserts. Even the in-room shawarma comes in a crispy yet buttery flatbread. Given the expansive menus available in the hotel’s four restaurants (and others like Sur Dubai, Jones the Grocer and Uptown Social on the lower levels of the tower), it’s possible to stay here for days and not repeat a meal. Pool-side restaurant Lazuli serves dishes at the swim-up bar upon request; lobby-level Brasserie Uptown serves excellent European food; Cironelle Club offers pan-Asian flavours; while French fare awaits at Celeste, a Parisian burlesque-inspired resto-lounge that was out of bounds at the time we visited due to a private event. Of the dishes I tried during my stay, my top recommendations are: tuna tartare with flecks of juicy mango and rigatoni pasta at Lazuli; Lucky 8 salad, duck dim sum and chicken xiao long bao at Citronelle Club; tiger prawns with lemon-butter; beef tartare with egg yolk and a hit of mustard; and a delectable quinoa salad with avocado, ginger gel and Romesco sauce at Brasserie. Brasserie also serves breakfast until 11am each morning, its buffet replete with local and international cuisines options, from avocado to za’atar and everything in-between. A juice bar serves a different detox shot each morning. Jumeirah Lakes Towers is replete with cafes, restaurants and lush parks attached to dedicated play areas, as well as affording leisurely strolls around its two man-made lakes. It also has a handful of 24/7 grocery stores (useful as Uptown Tower’s mini mart shuts at 6pm) and co-working spaces. It is a five-minute walk from the ground level of the hotel tower and across the road to clusters A and M. From there, JLT is your oyster. That is, if you feel the need to leave the hotel premises at all. Buzzing, in a word. The lobby is always teeming with people, as are the restaurants each time we pass during our two-night stay. Best of all, each venue has its own distinct personality and mood, from burlesque and British pub to airy dining hall, intimate lounge and poolside DJ. The well thought-out and well executed culinary options steal the show, and I look forward to visiting the restaurants, especially Celeste, independently when dining out next. Light sleepers are unlikely to get a full night’s rest, however, as the bed springs prove too springy if your partner, like mine, is a mover. While the hotel bills itself as family-friendly, there is not much for children to do other than the pool, which is when the parks of JLT come in handy. If your stay takes in a Saturday, check out the roaring Tiger brunch at Brasserie. This property is a gourmand’s delight, and best enjoyed by couples or groups of friends as the vibe is hip, young and vibrant. A room at SO/ Uptown ranges between Dh449 and Dh10,000, not inclusive of taxes. Check-in is from 3pm; checkout is until noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>