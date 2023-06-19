Sneak peek of first SO/ Hotels in the Middle East at Dubai's Uptown Tower

SO/ Hotels has unveiled details of its first property in the Middle East, set to open in Uptown Dubai Tower later this year.

To be called SO/ Uptown Dubai, the hotel will feature 188 luxury rooms and suites, and occupy the top level of the skyscraper.

Work on the 340-metre, 79-floor tower concluded in July last year on the “diamond tower” megaproject close to the Jumeirah Lakes Tower community. The building, which will be the 14th-tallest in Dubai, will be mixed-use with residential units and offices as well.

Designed as a five-star urban resort, SO/ Uptown Dubai will offer panoramic views of the city’s skyline, including Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf. Photos of the property show marble bathrooms, rich fabrics and dark wood finishes, alongside high ceilings and large spaces.

Photo: SO/ Hotels

Dining options will include Uptown Brasserie, Asian fusion restaurant The Citronelle Club, Savant Bar & Lounge, Celeste and Lazuli, the hotel’s signature pool bar.

Other facilities include fully-equipped conference and meeting facilities, a full-service ballroom with a 1,000-guest capacity, a gym and The Spa by SO/.

Additionally, there will be 227 SO/ branded residences, where residents will have exclusive access to an indoor pool, fully equipped gym, a children's club and creche, the Sky Lounge and a private cinema.

SO/ Hotels is part of hospitality company Ennismore, which has brought the likes of SLS Dubai, Hyde Hotel Dubai and 25hours Hotel One Central to the Emirates. The company recently announced the arrival of the first Mondrian hotel to the UAE, set to open in Abu Dhabi next year.

SO/ Hotels has properties in Berlin, Bangkok, St Petersburg and most recently in Paris, which opened in September.

Uptown Tower is developed by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, and is the first of two “supertall towers” at DMCC’s Uptown Dubai District.

“Uptown Tower was inspired by the shape of a diamond as DMCC does a lot of trade in diamonds and gold,” said Sana Farooq, development director, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre.

“That’s why you see a cubic shape to it. People are already talking about how beautiful it is.”