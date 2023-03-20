Luxury brand Mondrian to open first UAE hotel in Abu Dhabi

The UAE’s first Mondrian hotel is set to open in Abu Dhabi next year.

Joining a growing portfolio of hotels in cities including London, Los Angeles, New York, Seoul and Cannes, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will bring the brand’s design-led luxury to the capital with a 221-room property.

On the waterfront in the heart of Downtown Abu Dhabi with views reaching across to Reem Island and Al Maryah Island, the hotel will boast six restaurants and bars, a luxury spa and wellness space, state-of-the-art fitness centre, a kids’ club, swimming pool and an infinity-lagoon.

The property will also have a ballroom, four meeting rooms and 80 serviced apartments.

Interiors have been designed by top architect Tristan du Plessis. Photo: Mondrian

Interiors have been designed by top architect Tristan du Plessis, and rooms are set to be finished with a slick, contemporary feel, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, soft lighting, neutral accents and plenty of modern design touches.

The hotel will be the latest in the portfolio of hospitality company Ennismore, which has brought the likes of SLS Dubai, Hyde Dubai and 25hours Hotel One Central to the country.

The company will also be opening the SO/ Uptown Dubai hotel in JLT’s new Uptown Dubai Tower 1 later this year.

"Mondrian Abu Dhabi will undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after destinations for lifestyle, hospitality, culinary and mixology experiences for locals and travellers alike,” said Chadi Farhat, brand chief operating officer of Mondrian at Ennismore.

“With an imaginative design by Tristan du Pleiss, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will certainly be a feast for the senses."

The Abu Dhabi property will not be the first Mondrian hotel in the Middle East. Mondrian Doha opened its doors in 2017, and boasts an impressive roster of restaurants including the 12 Chairs caviar bar and Japanese restaurant Morimoto Doha.