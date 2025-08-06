Dubai to develop luxury island near Burj Al Arab

A new luxury island will be developed on the Dubai coastline, it was announced on Wednesday.

Naia Island Dubai will feature private villas, beachfront residences, estate plots and private beach access at the Cheval Blanc Maison Hotel. Work on the project is under way.

Scheduled to open in 2029, it is close to Jumeirah’s coastline near Burj Al Arab and connected to the emirate’s principal road network, Dubai Media Office reported.

The hotel will feature 30 suites and 40 private pool villas, offering views of Dubai’s landmarks. The project is being overseen by local investment firm, Shamal Holding, in partnership with Cheval Blanc.

“This marks a defining chapter in our vision to create meaningful experiences, and an exciting step forward for Shamal as we continue to curate pioneering firsts that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for exceptional, world-class living,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, chief executive of Shamal Holding.

“Naia Island Dubai offers an enduring address, one that invites presence and lives beautifully overtime.”

Naia Island Dubai is set to open in 2029. Dubai Media Office

It is hoped the project will contribute to the Dubai 2030 vision and follows an announcement in June that the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary will be developed at a total cost of Dh650 million.

To be completed over two phases, the first of which will be finished by the end of 2026 at a cost of Dh100 million, the project is aimed at boosting biodiversity and establish the sanctuary as an eco-tourism destination.

The plan is for the development to place Dubai among the world’s top three tourism destinations, with designs for the sanctuary based on the needs of both residents and tourists.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nag%20Ashwin%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrabhas%2C%20Saswata%20Chatterjee%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%2C%20Shobhana%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mina Cup winners Under 12 – Minerva Academy Under 14 – Unam Pumas Under 16 – Fursan Hispania Under 18 – Madenat

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil