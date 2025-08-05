Parkin to introduce nearly 30,000 new paid parking spaces in Dubai communities

Dubai's public parking operator is to introduce 29,600 more paid parking spaces under a partnership with one of the emirate's leading investment companies.

In a major expansion of its network, Parkin has joined forces with Dubai Holding, a government-owned conglomerate that includes major real estate developers Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties.

Under the partnership, Parkin will manage parking operations – including enforcement action – in a number of designated areas.

Parkin said there would be a phased introduction of the scheme. It did not give a specific start date but said it would have “a moderate impact on operational income from mid-Q3 2025”.

Parkin has yet to reveal the residential communities where paid parking operations would be activated. The National has contacted the company for further comment.

Parkin said the new paid parking zones were being introduced in response to increasing pressure on parking availability. The partnership aims to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance the day-to-day mobility experience for residents and visitors, the parking operator added.

The agreement will more than double the number of paid parking spaces in privately developed communities operated by Parkin, reaching about 50,400.

“This strategic partnership with Dubai Holding strengthens our presence in the private developer parking segment, enabling us to extend our market-leading parking solutions across key communities in the emirate, while delivering integrated urban mobility experiences that enhance our customers’ quality of life,” said Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali chief executive of Parkin.

“The operational roll-out will proceed in phases, fully aligned with Parkin’s rigorous operational standards and commitment to improving efficiency and day-to-day convenience.

“This collaboration represents a key milestone in Parkin’s expansion strategy and underscores our dedication to continue developing efficient, sustainable and resident-centric infrastructure in support of Dubai’s continuing expansion.”

What is Parkin?

Parkin was set up in January 2024 by the Dubai government to manage the emirate’s parking infrastructure.

Parkin manages more than 200,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai, including public parking and public multistorey car parks, as well as some privately owned parking spaces under long-term contracts.

In April, Parkin announced variable fees for parking in Dubai, including peak pricing for six of the 14 chargeable hours each day, from 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm. Sundays and public holidays are excluded.

The company's other revenue streams include the enforcement and issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities. Its revenue jumped by nearly a third in February because of a major increase in the number of fines issued in the final three months of 2024.

Parkin said it imposed about 509,000 fines in the final quarter of 2024, up 60 per cent on the 317,400 fines handed out in the last three months of 2023. The amount raised through fines rose to Dh77 million in the final quarter of 2024, up from Dh44.8 million in the final three months of 2023.

The increase was partly the result of “technology-based improvements to our enforcement framework”, the company said. A vital aspect of this is the smart-scan inspection cars run by Parkin.

Parkin is also to manage about 2,100 parking spaces across 59 sites at Dubai's mosques, it was announced last week. One hour of parking during prayer time will be free, Dubai Media Office reported. “Operational roll-out is targeted to commence in August 2025,” the media office said on X.

