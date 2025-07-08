New 24-hour paid parking zone introduced in Dubai

A new 24-hour paid parking zone has been introduced in Al Khail Gate, Dubai.

Parkin, the emirate’s public parking operator, announced the addition on Instagram and said the area was labelled as 365N. Users will be charged a daily rate of Dh30 ($8.16), including on Sundays.

In April, Parkin’s variable fees came into effect across Dubai. Peak pricing applies for six of the 14 chargeable hours each day, from 8am to 10am and from 4pm to 8pm. Unlike the new zone, Sundays and public holidays are often exempt from charges.

Tariffs during the off-peak hours of 10am to 4pm and from 8pm to 10pm remain unchanged. Parking will continue to be free from 10pm to 8am. Public parking in Dubai is mostly divided into four zones: A, B, C and D.

What is Parkin?

The company, set up in January 2024 to manage the emirate’s parking infrastructure, has asked drivers to check updated zone codes when parking or to refer to the Parkin website and app.

Parkin manages more than 200,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai, including public parking and public multistorey car parks, as well as some privately owned parking spaces under long-term contracts.

The company's other revenue streams include the enforcement and issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities. Its revenue jumped by nearly a third in February because of a major increase in the number of fines issued in the final three months of 2024.

Parkin said it imposed about 509,000 fines in the final quarter of 2024, up 60 per cent on the 317,400 fines handed out in the last three months of 2023. The amount levied in fines rose to Dh77 million in the final quarter of 2024, up from Dh44.8 million in the last three months in 2023.

The increase was partly the result of “technology-based improvements to our enforcement framework”, the company said. A vital aspect of this are the smart scan inspection cars run by Parkin, which operates more than 90 per cent of Dubai’s on and off-street paid parking, in public areas and in car parks owned by developers.

By the end of last year, the fleet had grown to 25 vehicles. “These vehicles have expanded the company’s ability to undertake enforcement across new areas and with higher accuracy, reducing reliance on physical inspections,” Parkin said in a statement.

