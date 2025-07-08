Dubai Police release video of driver fined Dh50,000 for high-speed overtaking on hard shoulder

Dubai Police have released footage of a man driving at high speed in the hard shoulder past a queue of cars stuck in standstill traffic.

The video, filmed at an unspecified location in the emirate, was shared to emphasise the importance of adhering to road safety laws.

The man was arrested after the clip was circulated online, the force said. A fine of Dh50,000 ($13,610) was imposed and the vehicle impounded.

Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commander-in-chief for operations at Dubai Police, said the driver, who was of Asian nationality, had endangered his own life as well as the lives of other road users.

“His dangerous behaviour is against the law and [shows a] disregard human lives,” Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said. More than 80 per cent of accidents on Dubai's roads are caused by dangerous driving, he added.

He urged motorists to report reckless behaviour on the roads by calling 901 or using the Police Eye app.

"Dubai Police will continue deploying latest technologies and smart systems to catch the violators and monitor the roads around the clock," he said. "We will continue our awareness campaigns. The law will strictly be implemented against anyone violating road safety rules.”

Speeding and signal violations

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60kph will lead to a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points on one's driving licence, as well as the vehicle being confiscated for 30 days. Lesser speeding offences also carry penalties, reflecting the importance of adhering to set limits.

Speeding by no more than 30kph over the maximum limit results in a Dh300 fine and no black points.

Drivers and motorcyclists who run through red lights risk a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 black points, while heavy vehicle drivers can be fined Dh3,000, with their licence suspended for a year, for the same offence.

What are black points?

Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of road regulations. The number of points given depends on the offence. If a driver receives 24 black points within the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is based on the severity of the rule breaches.

There are 143 federal traffic laws listed on the Dubai Police website, with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension. They apply to all emirates.

If your vehicle is impounded, a fee must be paid for its release. This penalty can reach up to Dh100,000, depending on the offence.

The vehicle was impounded. Dubai Police

Road accidents on the rise

It comes as traffic accidents in the UAE increased by 8 per cent last year, with 4,748 recorded across the country, compared to 4,391 in 2023, figures from the Ministry of Interior show.

Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE, said the increasing number of crashes is linked to population growth, more drivers and heavier traffic congestion.

Mr Edelmann also drew attention to poor road etiquette and said indicators are often not used when drivers change direction. He said education on proper signalling is needed.

“Earlier studies by Road Safety UAE showed that indicators are only used in about 50 per cent of manoeuvres and even less among younger drivers,” he said. “It is the law to always use indicators to signal intent. Without this communication, the safety of the driver and others is compromised.”

