Trump welcomed by Xi ahead of high-stakes meeting in Beijing

US President Donald Trump received a grand welcome at Beijing's Great Hall ⁠of the People on Thursday ahead of talks with China's Xi Jinping. The closely watched summit is expected to be dominated by discussions on the war in Iran, trade tension and Taiwan.

Trump was greeted by Xi on the red carpet outside the ceremonial building, with ⁠the leaders shaking hands and smiling warmly.

A brass band played the national anthems before the leaders strolled past rows of military honour guard and children waving flowers and ​US and Chinese ⁠flags.

Mr Trump has sought to describe the visit as a chance to deepen economic ties and secure business deals, while highlighting his personal relationship with Mr Xi, who he has repeatedly described as a “great” leader.

“I will be asking President Xi, a leader of extraordinary distinction, to ‘open up’ China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level,” he wrote on Truth Social.

A foreign diplomat in Washington said Mr Trump was likely to focus more heavily on trade because “on Iran, he doesn’t have the upper hand”.

Play 01:13 Trump in China for high-stakes meeting with Xi

The official said Beijing is expected to continue portraying itself as a “cautious mediator” in the conflict, while pushing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran effectively shut the key shipping route.

Mr Trump was given a red-carpet welcome on arrival and greeted by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, while hundreds of youths waved Chinese and American flags and chanted “welcome”.

He has promoted this idea of “rebalancing” trade with China through tariffs, as a way of benefitting American workers and farmers as part of his “America First” agenda.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth are travelling with Mr Trump, along with Elon Musk, a former Trump adviser. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang also joined Air Force One during a refuelling stop on its way to Beijing.

President Donald Trump is greeted by Vice President of China Han Zheng. Getty Images Info

Mr Trump is also hoping to secure trade agreements centred on what aides have described as “the three Bs” – beef, soybeans and Boeing aircraft.

The White House said deals are expected on industry, aerospace, agriculture and energy.

“I have a great relationship with President Xi, and I think it’s going to remain that way,” Mr Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “We have a lot of things to discuss. I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control.

“I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other."

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has rattled global energy markets, including in both the US and China, increasing pressure on world leaders to find a path towards de-escalation.

Analysts say Mr Trump is expected to press China to reduce purchases of Iranian oil as part of Washington’s broader effort to increase economic pressure on Tehran.

China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has diverse sources of energy imports with large reserves, helping to cushion it against the economic fallout from the conflict.

For weeks, Mr Trump has sought to end the war he started alongside Israel in late February.

The conflict has pushed up fuel prices in the US and lowered Mr Trump’s approval ratings before crucial midterm elections.

He has repeatedly claimed that the US has already achieved military victory in the conflict and insisted Washington does not require outside assistance.

On Thursday, he is scheduled to hold formal bilateral talks with Mr Xi, visit the Temple of Heaven and later attend a state banquet. On Friday, Mr Trump will meet once more with Mr Xi, before heading back to Washington.