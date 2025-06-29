Dubai Police detains scammer over fake rental adverts

Dubai Police has detained a scammer over posting fraudulent adverts on websites and social media that offered rental apartments at attractive prices, the force said on Sunday.
Dubai Police said the scammer, who was not named, targeted individuals seeking housing by asking them to transfer money as a deposit or initial payment to secure their booking.
After receiving the funds, the scammer would vanish without fulfilling any obligations.
The move came as part of the "be aware of fraud" campaign overseen by Dubai Police's anti-fraud centre within the General Department of Criminal Investigation.
No further details about the incident were disclosed.
The issue of fake adverts and its toll on residents has been repeatedly highlighted by The National.
It was reported in 2022 that fake adverts posted on marketplace websites have cost UAE residents tens of thousands of dirhams in a series of scams offering luxury apartments that do not exist for rent.
Renters who responded to adverts made payments by money exchanges or cryptocurrency portals.
Dubai Police, meanwhile, urged the public to report suspicious ads or fraud attempts immediately through the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.
People are also urged to refrain from sending money until they have verified the landlord's identity and property ownership, and to formalise contracts through official and approved channels.
