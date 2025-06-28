As Dubai cracks down on illegal partitions and subletting, here's what you should know

Dubai Municipality's recent crackdown on residential units fitted with illegal partitions to cram in occupants has shone the spotlight on the dangers of living in shared accommodation that has not been approved by authorities.

Under Dubai law, tenants can be evicted for subletting without consent from the landlord in multi-storey buildings or villas. Owners can also be held responsible for modifying property without permission from Dubai Municipality.

Breaches of the law on unauthorised shared accommodation can result in fines of up to Dh50,000 ($13,610), according to law number 26 of 2007 and law number 33 of 2008 of the Dubai Rental Law.

The inspections by municipality officials in neighbourhoods including Satwa, Rigga, Barsha and Muraqqabat over the past month have been shared widely on social media with warnings from lawyers and management companies that both property owners and tenants can be held responsible for illegal modifications and overcrowding.

The National has reached out to Dubai Municipality for more information on the action being taken and is awaiting a response.

Here is a breakdown on why illegal partitions in residential apartments, villas and subletting without approval is not permitted in Dubai:

What are illegal partitions?

When a bedroom, living area or balcony within a residential unit is divided with wooden or non-fire rated gypsum boards without securing permits from Dubai Municipality this constitutes illegal partitions in an apartment or villa.

These makeshift barriers create multiple spaces within a residential unit and push more people in to the same space. People create partitions to accommodate more tenants or to create more additional office spaces.

Why is this dangerous

The use of unauthorised material flouts building codes and fire safety regulations as the partitions could block ventilation units, emergency exits and can restrict quick evacuation in case of an emergency or fire.

Unapproved changes to the internal areas can compromise and weaken the structural integrity of a residential unit and adversely impact the overall safety of a building.

The management team at Escan Tower in Dubai Marina has taken action to address illegal sub-letting. Pawan Singh / The National

Safety campaigns

Authorities often conduct awareness drives to warn tenants that living without the necessary permission in multi-occupancy rooms is illegal. They issue notifications that unapproved partitions and unauthorised alterations in construction can restrict access for firefighters in emergencies.

An investigation into a fire that killed 16 people in a residential apartment building in 2023 in Deira found lack of compliance with safety standards and inadequate fire protection. Residents who spoke to The National said between eight to 12 people shared a room.

Inspection campaigns by authorities in multi-storey buildings and villas have often been conducted over the past several years in Dubai and other emirates.

What are the rules

Property owners must take permission from Dubai Municipality’s buildings department, which passes approvals for repair work or additional extensions.

Any work in a building or villa that may “involve permanently or temporarily changing, whether in whole or in part, the features of any land or property”, cannot be conducted without a permit issued by Dubai Municipality as per local regulation.

Tenants cannot make any structural changes, unless written permission is granted by the landlord. A tenant cannot sublet or share an apartment without written permission from the landlord, as per law number 26 of 2007.

The new occupants must be added to the Ejari tenancy contract to be clearly recognised as living in the apartment. Failure to follow the rule can lead to eviction of both the tenant and the sub-lessor, regardless of the rent being paid.

The Dubai Land Department’s website has contacts to report tenancy-related complaints and reach Dubai Municipality on 800900. Getty Images

Action you can you take

Even if the property owner has verbally agreed to additional people living in the apartment, the tenants should get the landlords approval in writing. If a property owner is illegally sub-leasing the apartment and the tenant has already paid the rent, this can be reported to Dubai Municipality.

Landlords should verify the maximum occupancy limit with Dubai Municipality. If a tenant has illegally partitioned or sublet the unit, the landlord should gather evidence of the changes, issue a formal notice, report to Dubai Municipality and file a case with the Rental Dispute Centre for eviction.

Concerned neighbours can also report any unauthorised modifications as these are a legal and safety issue that can affect the entire residential space.

The Dubai Land Department’s website has contacts to report tenancy-related complaints and reach Dubai Municipality on 800900.

Who will be held responsible

Authorities can inspect a property to check the complaint and order the removal of all illegal partitions.

Fines may be levied on the property owner and the tenants can be evicted. A legal case can be filed against the landlord to enforce removal of partitions in case severe violations are detected.

Why is this important

Dubai Municipality specifies that compliance with rules and laws is essential to maintain safety. The municipality’s technical guidelines on accommodation clearly state that inspections are required to “ensure and enhance a commitment to regulations,” and to achieve a high level of health and safety.

Inspections may be conducted on a request from the building management, it could be a random inspection or to follow up on complaints, as per updated Dubai Municipality guidelines issued in June last year.

Profile Company: Libra Project Based: Masdar City, ADGM, London and Delaware Launch year: 2017 Size: A team of 12 with six employed full-time Sector: Renewable energy Funding: $500,000 in Series A funding from family and friends in 2018. A Series B round looking to raise $1.5m is now live.

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Director: Simon Curtis Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Duterte Harry: Fire and Fury in the Philippines

Jonathan Miller, Scribe Publications

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

Navdeep Suri, India's Ambassador to the UAE There has been a longstanding need from the Indian community to have a religious premises where they can practise their beliefs. Currently there is a very, very small temple in Bur Dubai and the community has outgrown this. So this will be a major temple and open to all denominations and a place should reflect India’s diversity. It fits so well into the UAE’s own commitment to tolerance and pluralism and coming in the year of tolerance gives it that extra dimension. What we will see on April 20 is the foundation ceremony and we expect a pretty broad cross section of the Indian community to be present, both from the UAE and abroad. The Hindu group that is building the temple will have their holiest leader attending – and we expect very senior representation from the leadership of the UAE. When the designs were taken to the leadership, there were two clear options. There was a New Jersey model with a rectangular structure with the temple recessed inside so it was not too visible from the outside and another was the Neasden temple in London with the spires in its classical shape. And they said: look we said we wanted a temple so it should look like a temple. So this should be a classical style temple in all its glory. It is beautifully located - 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi and barely 45 minutes to Dubai so it serves the needs of both communities. This is going to be the big temple where I expect people to come from across the country at major festivals and occasions. It is hugely important – it will take a couple of years to complete given the scale. It is going to be remarkable and will contribute something not just to the landscape in terms of visual architecture but also to the ethos. Here will be a real representation of UAE’s pluralism.

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines? Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family. Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing. Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible. Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions. Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. Source: American Paediatric Association

Match info Liverpool 4

Salah (19'), Mane (45 2', 53'), Sturridge (87') West Ham United 0

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

MATCH INFO Day 2 at Mount Maunganui England 353 Stokes 91, Denly 74, Southee 4-88 New Zealand 144-4 Williamson 51, S Curran 2-28

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk ( 7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour ( 7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.