The management team at Escan Tower in Dubai Marina has taken action to address illegal sub-letting. Pawan Singh / The National

Fourteen to a room: Dubai's crackdown on illegal sub-letting

Fire safety and evacuations are the biggest concern as illegal tenants face evictions and landlord fines

Nick Webster
September 13, 2024