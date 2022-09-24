Dubai tells homeowners and tenants to register co-occupants within two weeks

Residents in Dubai must register all co-occupants living in owned and rented properties within two weeks, the emirate's housing authority has said.

The ruling applies to all owners, developers, property management companies and tenants, who can register co-occupants via the Dubai REST app, if they have not already done so.

The Dubai Land Department said the registration must be completed within a “maximum of two weeks with immediate effect”.

Read more Knowing rights is key for Abu Dhabi tenants faced with rent increases

Registering is simple and can be done online through an eight-step process.

No details were given on potential penalties for failing to register co-occupants within the two-week deadline.

The DLD notified owners and management companies on Friday, September 23.

Once registered, co-occupants will automatically be updated on the Ejari tenancy contract.

The update follows changes to family laws in the UAE to allow unmarried couples to live together, as well as unrelated flatmates.

Registering all the people living in a home will allow each resident to use an Ejari contract as proof of address.

“It is now legal for unmarried people to live together and also for people to sub-let their property when they have written consent from their landlord,” said Dean Charter, owner of Paragon Properties in Dubai.

“If someone wants to rent an apartment or villa and there are multiple families living there, this change will ensure these occupants get treated well and fairly.

“It will also help those who are sub-letting a property to get paid the rent they are owed."

There have been problems in the past with people being evicted immediately if they had not paid their rent, without having any rights, Mr Charter said.

“By adding these tenants to an Ejari contract it gives them more tenancy rights in a sub-let situation," he said.

“The process is very simple to add new occupants to an Ejari.”

How to register: