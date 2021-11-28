UAE legal reforms: What the law says about children born outside of marriage

A new criminal code is among the most significant changes in the UAE's legal reforms announced on Saturday.

It effectively decriminalises consensual relationships outside of marriage and stipulates that any child conceived a result of the relationship is acknowledged and will be cared for, state news agency Wam reported.

Any couple who have a child outside of marriage "will be required to marry or singly or jointly acknowledge the child and provide identification papers and travel documents in accordance with the laws of the country of which either is a national, considering the applicable laws of that nation", Wam reported.

"Failing this, a criminal case would introduce a prison term of two years for both correspondents."

The reforms, which come into effect on January 2, 2022, include a raft of more than 40 new laws which have far reaching implications for life in the UAE.

Other amendments include greater protection for women and domestic workers, as well as public security and safety being strengthened.

Rapists face life imprisonment, which could be extended to a death sentence if their victim is under the age of 18 or in a condition in which they are unable to resist.

A prison term of no less than 10 years awaits anyone convicted of a sexual assault on someone under the age of 18, disabled or rendered in a position that they cannot offer resistance.

The law also applies to indecent assaults on adults of both genders, which will result in jail sentences or fines of no less than Dh10,000.

If the threat or use of force is employed by the perpetrator in the course of their crime, they can be sentenced to anything between five and 20 years.