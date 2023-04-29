Survivors of deadly Dubai fire haunted by tragedy

Survivors of a Dubai fire this month that killed 16 people and injured nine others remain haunted by the memories of their ordeal.

They told of stress, anxiety and sleepless nights, two weeks after they leapt from balconies to escape the flames that engulfed their five-storey apartment building in Deira.

Some held on to window ledges, hauling themselves into the homes of neighbours. Weeks later, many struggle with nightmares as they remember people who died trying to flee the flames.

Quote We would have died if a person had not shouted, ‘fire, jump, fire.’ Yemdzu Doris Claire, a survivor

Dubai Civil Defence officials are investigating the cause of the blaze that was reported around 12.30pm on April 15.

Authorities said preliminary investigations indicate lack of compliance with safety standards and inadequate fire protection caused the fire.

Saved by shouts of 'fire'

Yemdzu Doris Claire, from Cameroon, suffered burns to her palms as she gripped an electric cable to break her fall from the fourth floor.

“There was no alarm, no warning,” the 28-year-old said.

“We would not have known there was a fire, we would have died, if a person had not shouted, ‘fire, jump, fire’.”

Ms Claire was asleep in her room with friend Nicoline Abinkeng and five other flatmates that day.

Many victims worked shifts as security and maintenance staff and in the hospitality and travel industries and were resting when the fire broke out.

Thick smoke and flames in the hallway blocked access to the stairs and people ran to their balconies.

Ms Claire jumped and lost consciousness after hitting an air conditioning unit below. But Ms Abinkeng did not make it.

“The smoke was entering our room,” Ms Claire said.

Yemdzu Doris Claire, from Cameroon, was asleep in the room she shared with flatmates when the fire broke out. Photo: Yemdzu Doris Claire

“When we ran to the balcony, people had started jumping.

“Everyone was scared. I did not see Nicky. I thought she jumped already.

“I held on to the electric cable when I jumped. Then I don’t know what happened. I woke up in hospital.”

Ms Claire is being treated for burns, while other friends fractured bones in their hands and legs as they tried to escape.

“I can’t sleep. I haven’t been able rest after the fire,” she said.

“Thank God I am alive, but I lost my friend.”

Ms Claire is now living with her brother and hopes to save enough for a trip back home to her family.

Many survivors who shared apartments have taken shelter with friends and family, while others were given temporary accommodation by the building management in nearby hotels.

The loss of her friend weighs heavily on Ms Claire. Ms Abinkeng was a young mother with a teenage daughter back in Cameroon.

“Nicky was a promising girl with big dreams and a bright future,” she said.

“She would have been 29 on April 23.

“We will always remember her.”

Survivor’s guilt

Four Indians, three Pakistanis, six Sudanese, one Cameroonian, one Egyptian and one Jordanian were killed in the fire.

Experts said it could take months or years for those who survived to handle the grief and stress.

Arathi Vijayan, a clinical psychologist at Zulekha Hospital in Dubai, said symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder make it difficult for survivors to function.

“They are not able to move beyond a point in life, that is where they are stuck,” she said.

“The incident gets imprinted in their brain and creates a change in how they process and deal with situations.”

Ms Vijayan said losing friends added to their distress levels.

“It’s pure grief they are going through, apart from the anxiety and stress.

“Many go through survivor’s guilt, as they feel it should have been them and their dear ones should not have died.

“They had a personal connection with people who died so it makes it even more difficult to deal with anxiety.

“The best way is to seek help or be each other’s support.”

‘A sight I see when I shut my eyes’

Tchafa Louis, also from Cameroon, cries as he recalls the smoke closing in.

He shared an apartment on the fourth floor with six others and escaped with only a sprained foot.

He lives with the trauma of seeing Ms Abinkeng who did not survive after she jumped.

It is a memory he is unable to erase.

“She fell in front of us,” he said.

“I see that sight every time I shut my eyes.”

Tchafa Louis, from Cameroon, jumped from a fourth-floor balcony as fire engulfed his apartment. Photo: Tchafa Louis

The 24-year-old, who works as a cleaner, has asked his family to send him money for a flight home.

“I keep seeing myself jumping. There was no other way to get out,” he said.

“I jumped from the fourth, to the third and then to the first floor.

“It impossible to sleep since that day. I can’t forget.”

‘Thank God, I’m alive’

Ricardo Boygeh, a security guard from Liberia, shared a room with eight others and was asleep when he heard shouts of ‘fire’.

He was among the last residents to remain on their balcony, until toxic fumes and the flames got too intense.

Ricardo Boygeh, a security guard from Liberia, escaped by clinging to a window ledge and dropping down to a neighbour's apartment. Photo: Ricardo Boygeh

Seeing people injure themselves when they jumped, made him desperately search for another route.

Mr Boygeh got to safety by clinging to the window ledge.

“We first tried to use the door to exit but the fire was in our neighbour’s room.

“The smoke was so thick we could not see anything,” the 33-year-old said.

“I saw people jump, one, two, three, then the Cameroon lady jumped and she went all the way to the ground.

“I held on to windows and got to an apartment below.”

He is now living with a friend and requires treatment for his injured right foot.

“When I’m asleep, everything comes back,” he said.

“All the pictures come into my head and I cry.

“Then I wake up. I remember so many people lost their lives, so I thank God I’m alive.”