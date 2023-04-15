Dubai fire: 16 dead and 9 injured in Deira blaze

Sixteen people died and nine were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Dubai, authorities said.

The blaze broke out on Saturday in Al Ras, where the old Deira market is located.

The first crews were on the scene at 12.41pm, around six minutes after the first emergency call was received.

A Dubai Civil Defence statement said the fire on the fourth floor “resulted in the death of 16 people and injuries to nine others”.

“Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire,” it read.

“Relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed a report on the causes of the accident.”

The five-storey low-rise building is located just off Al Khaleej Street.

The statement, released by Dubai Government Media Office, made no mention of arrests at this stage.

Civil Defence “stressed the importance of residential and commercial building owners and residents fully complying with security and safety requirements and guidelines to avoid accidents and protect people’s lives”.

Al Ras is located on the banks of Dubai Creek in the city's old souq district. One of the city's most densely populated areas, it is home to thousands of market workers and traders.