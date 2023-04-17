Dubai fire: Indian couple called for help from balcony in fatal blaze

A couple who died in Saturday's Dubai apartment building blaze were planning to hold a housewarming ceremony in their dream home in Kerala this summer, friends have said.

Friends and family have told the tragic story of Rijesh Kalangadan, 38, and Jeshi Kandamangalath, 32, from southern Kerala state who lost their lives when "thick walls of smoke" cut off their escape and prevented them from fleeing a deadly fire that broke out in an apartment building in Deira on Saturday afternoon.

They were among several people who took to the balconies of the building, as the fire began to take hold.

However, the couple’s fourth-floor apartment was next to the flat where the fire began, placing them in immediate risk of inhaling toxic fumes. They had to leave there when it became too much, according to eyewitnesses and neighbours.

Their bodies were taken to India on Monday with a family gathering for final prayers at a ‘dream home’ they were building.

The couple were among four Indian nationals killed. Three of those killed were from Pakistan, six from Sudan and one each from Cameroon, Egypt and Jordan.

Nine people were injured in the blaze.

Gudu Saliyakoondu, a security guard from India's Tamil Nadu state, died when he went back into the building to save residents on the top floor.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a compensation of 1 million rupees (Dh45,000) each for the families of Mr Saliyakoondu and another resident, Imam Kasim, who were killed in the fire.

"I am deeply saddened to hear both of them died in a fire in their residential area," MK Stalin, the state’s chief minister said in a statement.

The Indian consulate in Dubai said it was in contact with the families and was working to provide assistance to repatriate the bodies.

In a message on Twitter, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sadness on the death of three nationals and “extended condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy”.

Thick walls of smoke

Sixteen people died and nine others were injured in an apartment building fire in Deira on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Mansour Thekkilparambil, a long-time friend and neighbour of Jeshi Kandamangalath, said he is haunted by the memory of her sobbing as her husband Rijesh tried to comfort her on the balcony, where they were taking refuge from the fire.

“Rijesh kept telling her not to worry and that it would be OK and I could hear Jeshi crying and shouting, ‘Save us, help us’,” he said.

“Their flat was near where the fire happened. They stood on the balcony for some time, asking for help. But they could not stay there because of the flames and smoke.”

Mr Thekkilparambil. who lives on the third floor, escaped with his wife and daughter minutes after they heard a blast and heard shouts of "fire".

He phoned his friend, Mr Kalangadan, urging him to leave but the couple said the corridor was filled with smoke.

Mr Thekkilparambil and three others later ran up the emergency exit towards the back of the building to try to evacuate people.

“I reached the fourth floor exit door and opened the door but the heat was too much,” he said.

“There were thick walls of smoke and flames.

“We waited on the stairs below but nobody came out.”

Both families had spent time together the previous evening and shared iftar.

“They are like family. We come from the same village. Now all I remember is them asking for help and that we could not reach them,” Mr Thekkilparambil said.

Zainudheen Kuzhikkattia, co-owner of a tourism company where Mr Kalangadan worked, was among those who rushed up the emergency stairs in a desperate attempt to save lives.

The office of Dream Line Travels and Tourism is located opposite the building where the fire occurred and staff members had gathered outside along with crowds of people.

“When I saw Rijesh on the balcony, I told him not to use the lift and to try the staircase,” Mr Kuzhikkattia said.

“He went inside but said the smoke was too heavy. I kept saying, ‘Don’t worry, we will do something, we will find a solution.’

“We tried to reach them by using the back staircase. But there was too much heat, it was difficult to breathe.

“Then we could not reach his phone any more. It the saddest day for us.”

Their friendship dates back to school in Kerala and their families lived minutes from each other.

“We were always in each other’s houses,” he said.

“We had so many celebrations together, like when Rijesh and Jeshi celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

“This tragedy is too much for us.”

Teacher with a smile

Jeshi Kandamangalath was a much-loved English teacher in a school she worked in for more than six years.

“The main quality about her that people remember is walking in the corridors with a smile on her face,” said Sharafudeen Thanikatt, principal of Crescent English High School.

Jeshi Kandamangalath was a much-loved English teacher in a Dubai school. Photo: Kalangadan and Kandamangalath family

“Jeshi has deep roots in the school and had a strong bond with students and teachers.

"She was very professional [and] used quizzes and online exercises to keep the children engaged.”

Ms Kandamangalath resigned last month to join another school but stayed in close touch with Jaya Seema, a friend and fellow English teacher.

“I cannot accept this. I still don’t believe she is no more,” she said

“I feel she went to Kerala to see her new house and will come back.

“The new house was her biggest dream.”

The couple were due to fly home to India during the summer holidays for a housewarming ceremony in Kerala.

Last rites at home

Family and mourners crowded into the couple’s new home that is nearing completion in Vengara town.

Final prayers were read at the home before the couple were cremated on Monday morning.

“It is so sad that instead of a housewarming we have a funeral,” said Ramesh Manammal, a relative of Mr Kalangadan.

“Everyone has a dream and it was their dream to build and live in this house.

“They struggled to earn money to build this home. No one can think properly; we are shattered.”

Investigations are being conducted on the cause of the fire.

Dubai Civil Defence said poor safety standards were the cause of the blaze.

“Preliminary investigations showed that a lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire,” a civil defence statement said.

Authorities urged owners of residential and commercial buildings to comply with safety guidelines to protect lives.