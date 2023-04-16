‘Smoke everywhere,’ man tells of younger brother’s death in Dubai fire

Grieving relatives and friends of 16 people killed in a fire on the fourth floor of a building in Deira, Dubai, have described terrifying scenes as smoke billowed out of apartments.

A couple from southern Kerala state and two men from Tamil Nadu were among at least four Indians killed after the blaze broke out in a residential neighbourhood packed with restaurants and tailor shops off Al Khaleej Street on Saturday afternoon.

Two women, including one visiting from West Africa, were also killed, according to relatives and volunteer workers assisting in the repatriation of bodies.

Gudu Saliyakoondu, 48, a watchman from India’s Tamil Nadu state, died as he was trying to save residents trapped inside the building, said his brother Salinga Gudu.

“He was not just my younger brother, he is a piece of my heart,” the elder brother told The National.

“I’m crying and crying and wish I could have stopped him from going up to help people.”

Gudu Saliyakoondu, a building security guard from Tamil Nadu state in southern India, died in a fire in an apartment block in Deira, as he tried to save the lives of residents. Photo: Gudu family

‘My brother went to help and never came back’

Mr Gudu, an embroider, rushed from a neighbouring building where he lives when he heard shouts of "fire".

“I saw so much smoke and heard a loud blast,” said the 55 year old. “There were flames and smoke pouring out of some houses.

“I was so scared because that is the building my brother works in. He went up to help and never came back down.”

He spoke to Mr Saliyakoondu’s friends who said his brother had rushed up when a resident told him of a fire in the building.

“My brother went to help people, to save them," he said. "Then he came down to get a fire extinguisher to put out the fire that was inside a room.

“His friends told him not to go back because it was too hot. If I was there, I would not have allowed him to go up again.

“I would have told him it was too dangerous, that there was too much smoke. There was smoke everywhere and people could not get out.”

Calls for help from victims

Mohammed Jamil, a cousin of three Pakistan nationals who died in the fire, is traumatised after learning the news of their deaths.

Mr Jamil worked with his cousins Muhammad Bilal and Umar Farooq in a project management company and another relative Muhammad Sajjad was employed in an air-conditioner repair firm.

All three men were in the room when the blaze engulfed the floor.

Minutes before the fire, Muhammad Bilal who had completed a night shift had met Mr Jamil outside the building.

“We stay in the same building. We had finished the night shift and he said he would go upstairs to rest for a few hours,” Mr Jamil told The National.

“After 10 minutes, Bilal called saying, ‘There is a fire, help us, save us.’”

“I could do nothing. We were not allowed to go up.”

Other residents and fire safety officials prevented residents from entering the building to ensure their safety.

Mr Jamil now hears his cousin’s voice echoing in his head and cannot forget his final words.

“He kept calling and saying, 'Save us, save us,' then the phone got cut. All my cousins died.

“I have been crying and crying since yesterday, I keep remembering what happened.”

The men were from Dera Ghazi Khan in southwest Pakistan.

Grieving families back home

A painter from southern Tamil Nadu state and a couple from Kerala were also among the victims.

The Indian consulate confirmed that four Indian citizens had been killed in the blaze.

“The Consulate General of India, Dubai, expresses deepest condolences to the families of deceased and wishes speedy recovery of injured.

“The consulate is in close contact with concerned authorities and will extend all possible assistance in documentation required in connection with release of dead bodies.”

Dubai Civil Defence said 16 people had died and nine were injured.

Authorities said poor safety standards were the cause of the blaze and an investigation was under way.

“Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire,” a civil defence statement said.

“Relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed a report on the causes of the accident.”

Authorities asked owners of residential and commercial buildings to comply with safety guidelines to prevent accidents and protect lives.