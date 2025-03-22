Dubai Police arrest gang behind fake Umrah and Hajj visa scam

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-police/" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> have arrested a gang that used social media to promote fake Umrah and Hajj visa services. The gang claimed they could provide visas at low prices, promising quick and easy access to Umrah and Hajj visas. They also offered flexible payment options, asking victims to transfer money to a bank account. Once payments were made, the scammers would block victims’ contact numbers and disappear with the funds. The police warned the public against dealing with unlicensed or unofficial sources when applying for religious travel visas. They urged residents to always use approved channels and to be cautious of online advertisements that offer unrealistic deals. The gang was caught by the Anti-Fraud Centre within the General Department of Criminal Investigation. Dubai Police stressed their continuing efforts to fight fraud and protect all members of society from scams. They also encouraged the public to report any online fraud by visiting the nearest police station or by using the “eCrime” platform at <a href="http://www.ecrime.ae/" target="_blank">www.ecrime.ae</a>. This arrest comes as part of a wider crackdown by Dubai Police during the holy month. In a separate operation in the first two weeks of Ramadan,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/21/dubai-police-make-127-arrests-and-seize-dh50000-in-ramadan-begging-crackdown/" target="_blank"> police arrested 127 people</a> involved in begging and seized Dh50,000 in cash. Between 2020 and 2024, police arrested more than 2,000 beggars during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. Authorities warned that begging is often linked to fraud and other crimes, and encouraged the public to donate through registered charities instead. Incidents of begging typically surge during the holy month, as offenders seek to exploit the generous spirit on show during the period.