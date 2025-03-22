Muslims perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during Ramadan. Reuters
Muslims perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during Ramadan. Reuters

News

UAE

Dubai Police arrest gang behind fake Umrah and Hajj visa scam

Police warn the public against dealing with unlicensed sources when applying for religious travel visas

Salam Al Amir
Salam Al Amir

March 22, 2025