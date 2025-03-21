Dubai Police urge members of the public to give to approved charities and not encourage begging often linked to crimes. Photo: The National
Dubai Police urge members of the public to give to approved charities and not encourage begging often linked to crimes. Photo: The National

News

UAE

Dubai Police make 127 arrests and seize Dh50,000 in Ramadan begging crackdown

Force has stepped up enforcement action to counter typical spike in offences during the holy month

The National

March 21, 2025