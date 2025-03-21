Dubai Police make 127 arrests and seize Dh50,000 in Ramadan begging crackdown

Dubai Police made 127 arrests in the first two weeks of an annual anti-<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/03/dubai-police-make-numerous-arrests-for-begging-on-first-day-of-ramadan/" target="_blank">begging crackdown</a> launched at the start of Ramadan. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/14/caught-on-camera-dubai-police-snap-bmw-driver-with-child-on-his-lap/" target="_blank">The force</a> said those apprehended were found in possession of more than Dh50,000. Incidents of begging typically surge during the holy month, as offenders seek to exploit the generous spirit on show during the period. Police have targeted begging hotspots across the city in an effort to protect the public from begging, which they say is often linked to criminal activity. Begging is illegal in the UAE and is punishable by up to three months in jail and fines of Dh5,000. “Many beggars exploit people’s generosity with deceptive tactics such as using children or people of determination to elicit sympathy. It’s a crime forbidden by the law,” said Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi, director of the antisocial crimes department at Dubai Police following the start of this year's drive. Brig Al Shamsi explained that police officers are stationed across the emirate, particularly near mosques and markets, to enforce the campaign throughout the holy month. “There is a traditional way of begging which is near mosques, residential and market areas, and there is the digital begging, including online scams for fake medical emergencies and fraudulent charity projects such as donations to build a mosque outside the country,” he said. “Criminals seek to take advantage of the generosity of UAE residents during Ramadan.” Brig Al Shamsi said the force arrested 384 beggars last year compared with 499 beggars in 2023. About 2,085 beggars have been arrested over the past five years in Dubai, according to official figures. “The anti-begging campaign reduced the number of beggars over the years,” he said. The campaign is a joint operation between police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and Al Ameen service. Dubai Police urge the public to report any suspicious activity related to begging by calling the 901 hotline, the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app, or the E-crime platform for online scams.