Caught on camera: Dubai Police snap BMW driver with child on his lap

A motorist in Dubai has been caught on camera driving with a child on his lap, putting both their lives at risk. The male driver of a BMW was summoned by the police and his vehicle was impounded after the serious traffic violation was picked up by Dubai Police's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a>-powered radar systems. Federal Traffic Law prohibits children under the age of 10 or those less than 145cm tall from sitting in the front seat of a moving vehicle. Driving in a way that poses a danger to a driver's life or the lives and safety of others can result in a Dh2000 fine and 23 black points according to Dubai Police's website. Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that allowing children to sit in the front of a vehicle exposes them to the risk of serious injury or death in an accident. A child could be thrown out of the vehicle by the force of the collision, as airbags and front seat belts are designed for adults. Dubai Police recently announced the installation of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/05/dubai-police-traffic-cameras-fines-seat-belt-modified-engine/" target="_blank">traffic cameras</a> that can detect 17 traffic violations, including drivers failing to wear seat belts or modifications to make vehicle engines louder. The cameras capture videos of the offences. Members of the public are encouraged to report traffic violations using the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police smartphone app, or by calling 901. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/21/dubai-police-arrest-biker-for-speeding-at-300kph-on-sheikh-zayed-road/" target="_blank"><b>Speeding biker hits 330kph: </b></a>In February, a motorcyclist was arrested after reaching speeds of 330kph on one of Dubai's busiest motorways. The speed limit on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is 120kph. The motorcyclist filmed himself weaving through traffic at 190pkh before reaching 330kph. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/09/new-smart-cameras-in-dubai-catch-driver-using-two-mobile-phones-at-once/" target="_blank"><b>Using two phones at the wheel:</b></a> In November, cameras in Dubai helped police catch a driver using two mobile phones at once, and another reading a newspaper while on the road. In a video posted on their social media channels, Dubai Police said their technology could detect violations even if a vehicle’s windscreen is tinted. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/08/09/dubai-police-arrest-reckless-drivers-caught-performing-stunts-in-rainy-weather/" target="_blank"><b>Drivers arrested for pulling stunts in the rain:</b></a> In 2023, a group of drivers were arrested after being filmed performing dangerous stunts in a rain-soaked car park. A viral video on social media showed a black 4x4 and a Toyota pickup doing doughnuts and drifting on the wet surfaces.