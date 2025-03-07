Abu Dhabi Police seize 184 kilogrammes of hashish hidden inside marble columns

Abu Dhabi Police on Thursday seized 184 kilogrammes of hashish from two Asian suspects, during an operation codenamed Secret Hideouts.

The pair were members of a criminal network, led by a person based outside the UAE who used international telephone numbers to send unsolicited messages, said Brig Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police.

The two were found in possession of narcotics, concealed inside marble cylinders, state news agency Wam reported. They have since been remanded in custody and are awaiting prosecution.

"Abu Dhabi Police has high capabilities to use the best modern methods and means to confront drug cases," Brig Al Dhaheri said.

"There is co-ordination between the Anti-Narcotics Directorate and all the relevant agencies in the country to pursue those involved in these cases locally and internationally in co-ordination with the authorities of the countries in which the main drug dealers reside," Brig Al Dhaheri said.

Police urged people to block and report anyone promoting drugs through WhatsApp. The Aman service, which can be reached toll-free on 800 2626, allows the public to provide authorities with information that can help fight crime.

Last month, the UAE approved the extradition of French national Mehdi Charafa to France on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

The decision came after a request from French authorities, and after the defendant had exhausted all legal procedures.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal had issued a decision approving the extradition. The defendant then appealed against the ruling before the Federal Supreme Court, which issued its decision on January 14, rejecting the appeal and approving extradition.

